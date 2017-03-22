naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 22, 2017 06:16 AM EDT
Wifi
Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies for Internet, Li-Fi allows us to access the Internet via light.
(Photo : Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A new type of Li-Fi has reportedly cracked 40 Gbps, which is 100 times faster than the best Wi-Fi we currently have.

Unlike Wi-Fi, which relies on radio frequencies for Internet, Li-Fi allows us to access the Internet via light.  Digital Trends reported that the innovation, first developed in 2011, is capable of delivering speeds of up to 42Mbps and is already being used by various business partnerships.

Although Li-Fi has already improved the Wi-Fi, it still needs some enhancements. Previously, Li-Fi only relies on LED Bulbs. In addition, one bulb is used to transmit data to all connected devices, meaning as devices connected to it increases, the speed also slows down.

Researchers explored possible types of Li-Fi to address these limitations. And through many experiments, they have come up with a type which transmits data via infrared light.

PhD student Joanne Oh from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands used passive antennae to send out the data, with no moving parts, Science Alert reported. This means the speed would not be affected by the number of devices connected.

In a statement released in the website of the Eindhoven University, the researcher wrote, "Current wi-fi uses radio signals with a frequency of 2.5 or 5 gigahertz. The system conceived at TU Eindhoven uses infrared light with wavelengths of 1500 nanometers and higher."

"This light has frequencies that are thousands of times higher, some 200 terahertz, which makes the data capacity of the light rays much larger," she added.

For it to work, Daily Mail mentioned that several light antennas, equipped with a pair of gratings that transmit light rays at different wavelengths and angles, would be set up in areas. These antennas will allow you to retain your Internet connection while moving from one place to another.

The work of doctoral student Oh is part of the wider BROWSE project headed up by professor of broadband communication technology Ton Koonen, and with funding from the European Research Council. The findings are yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Tagsli-fi, wi-fi, internet, wifi, technology, li-fi, 40 Gbps, Li-Fi faster than Wi-Fi

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Save the Maldives: New Regime Turns to Tourism, Artificial Islands to Combat Rising Waters

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More

Shocking! Nearly 12,000 Kids Are Poisoned by Opioids Each Year

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Join the Conversation

bumblebee

Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
Cat kitten
Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck
python
Snake Massage, Anyone? Meet the Python That Does Neck Massage
Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby
WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Tardigrade
Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
space

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]

Astronaut Stephen Hawking? Physicist Will Travel to Space Aboard Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Mysterious 'Magic Islands' in Saturn's Moon Titan May Be Fizzy Nitrogen Lakes

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028
science

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Solar Eclipse
News

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
Maldives Battles With Rising Sea Levels
News

Save the Maldives: New Regime Turns to Tourism, Artificial Islands to Combat Rising Waters

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  3. 3 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  4. 4 Expedition 46 On International Space Station SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth, Completes Homecoming Mission From the ISS
  5. 5 Robotics Competition Held In Florida NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics