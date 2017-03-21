Stephen Hawking Feels Unwelcome in the US Under Donald Trump's Administration

This is not the first time Hawking called out Trump. In his interview with "Good Morning Britain" before the U.S. presidential election, Hawking called Trump a "demagogue" who seemed to appeal to the lowest denominator. (Photo : Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's recent scuffle with the scientific community is making one of the greatest minds in this generation feel unwelcome in the U.S.

In his interview with Piers Morgan in "Good Morning Britain," famed physicist Stephen Hawking voiced out his concerns and sentiments regarding Trump's presidency.

"I have many friends and colleagues there, and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways. But I fear that I may not be welcome," Hawking said during the interview.

Hawking also mentioned that there was a reported memo requiring government scientists getting a White House approval before they can do any announcements. The professor shared that the similar ruling was already made in Canada and had a "chilling effect" on the country's scientific community.

Professor Hawking also mentioned that Trump was made president by those "who felt disenfranchised by the governing elite in a revolt against globalization". Due to this, Trump's top priority during his term is to satisfy his electorate, which was described by the professor as "neither liberal now that well-informed."

The appointment of the well-known climate-change denier Scott Pruitt as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was also highlighted by Hawking. In a report from Huffington Post, Pruitt previously announced that he does not believe carbon emissions are the primary cause of global warming.

Stephen Hawking could be really disappointed with the appointment of Pruitt. When Morgan asked Hawking what message he would like to relay to Trump, the professor said that Trump should replace Pruitt as head of EPA.

"Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it's one we can prevent. It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for his second term -- God forbid," Hawking said.

This is not the first time Hawking called out Donald Trump. In his interview with "Good Morning Britain" before the U.S. presidential election, Hawking called Trump a "demagogue" who seemed to appeal to the lowest denominator.

