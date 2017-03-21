naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars global warming climate change Spacex

Happiest, Unhappiest Countries in the World: Scandinavians Top the List, US Becomes Sadder

By Naia Carlos
Mar 21, 2017 12:52 PM EDT
Scientist Identifies Happiest Day of Year
As the International Day of Happiness rolls around, the annual World Happiness Report is released by the United Nations with Norway topping the list followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland. Rounding out the top 10 -- which remains the same as last year's -- are Finland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Feeling a little down in the dumps? A trip to some of the happiest countries on Earth just might do the trick. As the International Day of Happiness rolls around, the annual World Happiness Report is released by the United Nations with Norway topping the list followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

While Norway jumped to first place eclipsing Denmark, the report stressed that the results of the top four countries are so close together that they're not statistically significant. Rounding out the top 10 -- which remains the same as last year's -- are Finland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the unhappiest country on record is the Central African Republic followed by Burundi, Tanzania, Syria, Rwanda, Togo, Guinea, Liberia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Read Also: US Parents Are Among the Least Happy in the World 

Six key factors proved to be significant in the results: GDP per capita, healthy years of life expectancy, social support, trust, perceived freedom to make life decisions and generosity. All 10 of the countries that topped the annual list ranked highly on these variables.

"The Scandinavian countries are very big on social support," Dr Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, one of the study's associate editors, explained the consistency of Scandinavian countries on top of the list in a report from TIME. "The top countries, you can see, have societies which are not at each others throats. But also they have high GDP per capita."

Meanwhile, the United States drops a spot from last year, ranking at 14th place in 2017. In a chapter entitled Restoring American Happiness, Jeffrey D. Sachs explained how the country is in the midst of a social crisis, not an economic one. Out of the six key variables, the U.S. deteriorated in the four social variables: social support, personal freedom, generosity and trust.

This is the fifth annual World Happiness Report, the first one released in 2012 in an effort to emphasize how happiness is increasingly being "considered to be the proper measure of social progress and the goal of public policy."

Read Also: British Airways to Give 'Happy Pill' to Passengers to Monitor In-Flight Happiness 

Tagshappiness, World Happiness Report, United Nations, norway, Denmark, United States, Emmanuel De Neve, Jeffrey D. Sachs, happiest country in the world

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You

Happiest, Unhappiest Countries in the World: Scandinavians Top the List, US Becomes Sadder

Mars' Moon Phobos May Become a Planetary Ring Before Clumping Again to Form Another Moon

Here's How Sex Could Help Improve Relationship Quality in the Long Run

Join the Conversation

Kea Parrot

Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
Cat kitten
Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck
python
Snake Massage, Anyone? Meet the Python That Does Neck Massage
Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby
WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Raccoon
Ad Agency in Moscow Sued for 'Erotic Raccoon Shoot'
Tardigrade
Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
space

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years
science

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

African Tribe
News

Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Solar Eclipse
News

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6
News

Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  3. 3 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  4. 4 Expedition 46 On International Space Station SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth, Completes Homecoming Mission From the ISS
  5. 5 Robotics Competition Held In Florida NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics