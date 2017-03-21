naturewn.com

Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 21, 2017 10:57 AM EDT
The perfume, which was described as simple and subtle was a 15-year effort.
Missing your little furry kitty? Now you can recreate the scent of her to make you feel as if you never left home.

A New York-based fragrance company has released a new perfume that captures the smell of kittens.
Demeter Fragrance Library tagged the perfume as "Kitten Fur."

"If you guessed Kitten Fur, you're correct! A fragrance so good, it PURRS," their advertisement read. The perfume, which was described as simple and subtle was a 15-year effort.

"Now after 15 years of effort, Demeter has captured the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind kitten's neck," it added.

The scent is also available in oil (roll-on and diffuser), body lotion, shower gel, atmosphere spray and diffuser oil. You can buy the perfume here.

Read Also: Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC -- Here's Why

United Press International reported that some of Demeter Fragrance's other most popular scents include lobster, paperback, gin and tonic, and cannabis flower.

Meanwhile, Huffington Post said that Demeter is not the first fragrance company to attempt to develop a kitten's scent. In 2015, a Japanese mail-order company called "Felissimo" developed a fabric spray that smells like a cat's head. They also have a lip gloss that is supposed to feel like a cat's wet nose.

Many companies now are opting to make it big in the fragrance market by offering odd scintillating scents.

Peperami released an after shave musk called "Porc" which, is supposed to have an "exquisitely porky musk". L'Artisan Parfumeur Dzing! Eau de Toilette, which is sold for $135 promises to give you a circus of scent as it is infused with ginger, sawdust, leather, gasoline and to make it weirder, wild animal poop. If you want to feel a lot sexy, Kilian Hennessy's Liaisons Dangereuses has an orgy-inspired scent.

And of course, let's not forget, for those who love carbs so much, the Burger King Flame by BK scent.

Read Also: Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?

