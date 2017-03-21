naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars global warming climate change Spacex

Scientists Find Relationship Between Shape of Nose and Climate Change

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 21, 2017 09:03 AM EDT
Nose
The researchers concluded that while the differences in nose shape was indeed influenced by genetic drift, natural selection also played its role.
(Photo : Mike Simons/Getty Images)

Your local climate, not genetics, has shaped your nose. According to a study published on March 16 in the journal PLOS Genetics, people residing in a place with warm and humid conditions commonly have wider noses while those that live in cold and dry locations have narrower noses.

Mark Shriver, a geneticist and anthropologist at Pennsylvania State University, together with his team of international researchers from the U.S., Ireland and Belgium, measured and compared noses across populations using 3D facial imaging.

The study is not the first one to identify the relationship between nose shape and air temperature and moisture content. However, it is the first one to use nose measurement from actual people.

"Many people have tested the question with measurements of the skull, but no one had done measurements on live people," said lead author,Mark Shriver from Pennsylvania State University.

As reported by Science Recorder, all in all, faces of 476 from four geographical locations -- West Africa, East Asia, South Asia and Northern Europe -- were used in the study. Their ancestry though genetic measurement were also taken into consideration.

The researchers concluded that while the differences in nose shape was indeed influenced by genetic drift (the change in frequency of certain genes due to deaths and movement of people across borders), natural selection also played its role.

Narrower nasal passages assist in increasing the moisture content of air and warm it. Since people with narrower nasal adopted better, they survived more and therefore produced more offspring. As such, there is a gradual decrease in people with wider nose in the area.

Shriver said that this all points out to Thomson's Rule conceived by anatomist Arthur Thomson.

"In the late 1800s he said that long and thin noses occurred in dry, cold areas, while short and wide noses occurred in hot, humid areas. Many people have tested the question with measurements of the skull, but no one had done measurements on live people," Thomson told Science Daily.

In addition, along with selection based on climate, sexual selection also played a major role in shaping the nose, as people are likely to choose mates based on their concept of "beauty."

Tagsclimate, warm, Cold, temperature, air moisture, nose, nose shape, nasal, genetics, natural selection, adaptation, nose shape climate change

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You

Happiest, Unhappiest Countries in the World: Scandinavians Top the List, US Becomes Sadder

Mars' Moon Phobos May Become a Planetary Ring Before Clumping Again to Form Another Moon

Here's How Sex Could Help Improve Relationship Quality in the Long Run

Join the Conversation

Kea Parrot

Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
Cat kitten
Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck
python
Snake Massage, Anyone? Meet the Python That Does Neck Massage
Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby
WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Raccoon
Ad Agency in Moscow Sued for 'Erotic Raccoon Shoot'
Tardigrade
Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
space

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years
science

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

African Tribe
News

Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Solar Eclipse
News

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6
News

Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  3. 3 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  4. 4 Expedition 46 On International Space Station SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth, Completes Homecoming Mission From the ISS
  5. 5 Robotics Competition Held In Florida NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics