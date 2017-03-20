LOOK: Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Celebrates St. Patrick's Day by Tweeting Stunning Photo of Ireland From Space

STAR CITY, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 25: In this handout provided by NASA, Expedition 50 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is seen inside the Soyuz simulator during final qualification exams on October 25, 2016 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in Star City, Russia. (Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

While the rest of humanity is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Earth, astronaut Thomas Pesquet commemorated this day by capturing magnificent pictures of Ireland and the planet from space.

"Happy #StPatricksDay Spectacular #Dublin, Ireland captured by @thom_astro from @Space_Station. Enjoy the #StPatricksFest Parade down there!" said a tweet of ISS commander and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

The stunning photo shows Ireland's capital, Dublin, looking like a giant glowing butterfly. It was taken by French astronaut Pesquet, who has been staying for four months now at the International Space Station.



Apart from the amazing picture of Dublin, Pesquet has made a hobby of photographing Earth from space. Using a Nikon D4 camera, Pesquet takes picture of countries around the world as the ISS circles the planet every 90 minutes, Yahoo reports. The European Space Agency astronaut has treated fans with breathtaking photos of the Northern Lights, which he snapped during his lunch.

After not looking outside for a few days, I went to take in the view from Cupola for 5 minutes over lunch. Here's what I got to see! pic.twitter.com/DTiC7CmYph — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 11, 2017

Pesquet also took advantage of his stay at the ISS to photograph some of the great wonders of the world, such as the Great Wall of China, Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Canyon, only from a different perspective.

Astronauts have come up with different ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day throughout history. According to Space.com, in 2013, Chris Hadfield recorded his rendition of the traditional Irish song, "Danny Boy," while in 2011, Cady Coleman played a 100-year-old Irish Flute.