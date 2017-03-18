naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex climate change global warming Elon Musk

VIRAL: Man Makes 'WheelChair' for Struggling Pet Gold Fish...But Is it Safe?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 18, 2017 12:18 PM EDT
Gold fish
The fish is suffering from swim bladder disease, wherein the fish has a deformed bladder which makes it unable to swim properly or even float.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A customized wheelchair was made to help a tiny goldfish swim properly in its aquarium. However, is it safe for the fish?

The story was shared by Taylor Dean, owner of the gold fish, in social media. According to Dean, the wheelchair was made by his friend Derek, who works in an aquarium shop.

Touched by the kindness of his friend, Dean posted photos of the adorable goldfish in the customized wheelchair.

As reported by Telegraph, the fish is suffering from swim bladder disease, wherein the fish has a deformed bladder which makes it unable to swim properly or even float.

How did he come up with that tiny device?

In an interview with Buzz Feed, Derek said, "I got some airline tubing that people usually use in their tank and just placed it around the goldfish. I added some valves to the bottom of it, which acted as a ‘chair' to prop him up."

Derek further said that he added weights to the bottom of the makeshift goldfish wheelchair. He determined the right buoyancy by removing pieces of the chair until it's just right. 

"The bottom weight is almost equal to the pull on top so it works quite well for him!"

While most people adored and praised Derek for the job well done, Smithsonian Magazine said the wheelchair might actually harm the fish more.

The science news outlet sought the opinion of Dr. Catherine McClave, a marine biologist at The Fish Doctor, Inc. McClave said the air tubing wrapped around the fish might result to skin injuries that might lead to serious infection.

"The integument, or the skin of the fish, is its first line of defense. And if there is something up against that that rubs [the skin] ... and the skin opens up, then they're going to be susceptible to whatever is in the water. And then it's really easy for them to get a systemic bacterial infection," the doctor explains.

"I can't imagine that the fish won't come down with other issues [caused by its wheelchair]," she adds.

Aside from serving as the first defense in line against pathogens, fish skin regulates the fish's sensory activity, behavioral purposes or hormone metabolism, a separate study published in NCBI notes.

Tagsgold fish, wheelchair, pet, aquarium, swim bladder disease, goldfish wheelchair

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment

VIRAL: Man Makes 'WheelChair' for Struggling Pet Gold Fish...But Is it Safe?

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Inclusive of Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Science

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Join the Conversation

Gold fish

VIRAL: Man Makes 'WheelChair' for Struggling Pet Gold Fish...But Is it Safe?
South Korean President Park Geun-hye Addresses Nation On Scandal
Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
space

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data
science

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
tech

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall
News

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  3. 3 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
  4. 4 Deadly Reptiles Go On Show At Children's Zoo Snake on the Loose: Escaped Cobra in Florida Causes Hysteria, Search Still On Going
  5. 5 Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Biggest Snow Storm in 129 Years Hits Northeastern United States Including New York
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics