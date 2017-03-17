naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change global warming

Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 17, 2017 05:21 PM EDT
spider
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that humans on Earth consume about 400 million tonnes of meat and fish each year while spiders eat 400-800 million tons of prey every year.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Who would have thought that little spiders could be ravenous?

A new study has revealed that spiders eat 400 to 800 million tons of prey every year. That is double the total weight of meat that humans consume each year and exceeds the appetite of larger mammals like whales.

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that humans on Earth consume about 400 million tonnes of meat and fish each year, New Scientist notes.

According to the study published in the journal The Science of Nature, the total amount of food was calculated by calculating the total number of spiders in the world, in terms of biomass and then multiplying it to a spiders' food requirements per unit of body weight. They also took note of the prey census data from previous field studies in their calculations.

As noted by Science Alert, there are about 25 million tonnes of spiders on Earth right now; some of which gather around forests, croplands and grasslands. But the majority, about 95 percent of the annual spider prey kill, live in grasslands.

Spiders primarily feed on insects. According to the researchers, most of the spiders considered in the study prey on insects and springtails (Collembola), while in some cases they feed on frogs, lizards, snakes, fish, birds, bats and plants.

The researchers highlighted while the global population of 25 million tonnes of spiders certainly appears big, spiders are integral part of the ecosystem.

"Our calculations let us quantify for the first time on a global scale that spiders are major natural enemies of insects. In concert with other insectivorous animals such as ants and birds, they help to reduce the population densities of insects significantly," Martin Nyffeler from the University of Basel, lead author of the study said in a press release obtained by Phys.org. "Spiders thus make an essential contribution to maintaining the ecological balance of nature," he added.

TagsSpider, prey, Predator, food, ecosystem, insect, spiders, Meat

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Inclusive of Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Science

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

LOOK: Woman Suffers Burns, Blisters After Headphone Explodes Midflight

Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do

Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being

Join the Conversation

World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City

Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years
science

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss
tech

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall
News

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  3. 3 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
  4. 4 Deadly Reptiles Go On Show At Children's Zoo Snake on the Loose: Escaped Cobra in Florida Causes Hysteria, Search Still On Going
  5. 5 Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Biggest Snow Storm in 129 Years Hits Northeastern United States Including New York
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics