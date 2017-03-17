naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change global warming

Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass

By Naia Carlos
Mar 17, 2017 03:57 PM EDT
Tardigrade
Researchers have discovered the secrets of tardigrades, the world's "hardiest animal," and how these water bears could survive extreme temperatures and radiation. Could humans, one day, survive X-ray and Mars with the help of this animal?
(Photo : Seeker/YouTube Screenshot)

The ultra-tough tardigrades can survive in a number of harsh conditions including the vacuum of space and intense radiation. The creature, also known as water bears, is also a water-dwelling animal that's able to endure extremely long periods of dry spells. A new study published in the journal Molecular Cell focused on their ability to combat dehydration with a very special power.

According to a report from New Scientist, tardigrades can spend up to a decade in a shrivelled-up, dormant state when they're exposed to a dry environment. Within an hour of being back in water, these water bears are revived.

The secret to this strange ability is the water bear's unique protein called the tardigrade-specific intrinsically disordered proteins (TDPs). Unlike other known proteins, TDPs are jelly-like in the water and do not become well-defined three-dimensional structures.

It's when water bears are thrust in a dry environment that the proteins transform into a glass-like sanctuary that covers the dehydration-sensitive parts of the tardigrade from danger. This way, the vital molecules to the animal's survival is sheltered until the drought is over.

"When the animal completely desiccates, the TDPs vitrify, turning the cytoplasmic fluid of cells into glass," lead author Thomas Boothby from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill explained. "We think this glassy mixture is trapping [other] desiccation-sensitive proteins and other biological molecules and locking them in place, physically preventing them from unfolding, breaking apart or aggregating together."

It was previously believed that tardigrades' immunity to dehydration was due to a sugar called trehalose, which basically performs the same function -- forming glassy cocoons for protection -- in other animals. Boothby cited it as an example of convergent evolution, which is when evolution comes up with similar solutions multiple times.

The team is currently studying if other organisms besides tardigrades can also make use of these proteins during dessication.

TagsTardigrades, water bears, Dehydration, marine animals, animals, biology, Thomas Boothby, world's hardiest animal, X-ray, space survival, turning into glass, Dehydration, Tardigrades genes, tardigrades DNA

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass

Climate Groups to Converge in DC to March Against Removal of Clean Power Plan

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Snake on the Loose: Escaped Cobra in Florida Causes Hysteria, Search Still On Going

Join the Conversation

World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City

Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens
science

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco
tech

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall
News

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  3. 3 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
  4. 4 Deadly Reptiles Go On Show At Children's Zoo Snake on the Loose: Escaped Cobra in Florida Causes Hysteria, Search Still On Going
  5. 5 Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Biggest Snow Storm in 129 Years Hits Northeastern United States Including New York
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics