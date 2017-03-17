naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change global warming

California Meat Company Recalls Frozen Pizza Product Due to Listeria Risk

By John Raphael
Mar 17, 2017 05:11 PM EDT
Pizzas
Over 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza product that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A California-based meat company has issued a voluntary recall of more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza product that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, was made after a routine sampling by RBR Meat Company, Inc. showed that their frozen pizzas were adulterated with Listeria.

The products affected by the recall is a 16-inch pizza labeled as "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza" that was shrink wrapped and contained in a 50.6-oz. corrugated box. The frozen pizza has the lot code 20547 and bear establishment number "EST. 1821" inside the USDA mark of inspection. USDA noted that the potentially contaminated pizzas were shipped to retail distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

According to the report from Business Insider, the frozen pizzas that could have listeria were also sold in Wal-Mart stores in 11 different states, including Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.

The USDA-FSIS urged consumers who bought the frozen pizzas not to consume it. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction due to the consumption of the contaminated product.

Foods contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause serious infection called Listeriosis, which primarily affects older persons and people with weakened immune system. The infection also has negative implications to pregnant women and their newborns.

Common symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. A more invasive form of the infection could spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

Pregnant women who acquired Listeriosis were at risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. The elderly and people with weakened immune system can also acquire serious and fatal infection from eating contaminated foods, such as the frozen pizza.

Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics. However, people who are at a higher risk of the infection and have been experiencing flu-like symptoms within two months after eating the contaminated food are encouraged to quickly seek medical help and tell the health care provider about eating the adulterated food.

TagsListeria monocytogenes, Listeriosis, Frozen Pizza, frozen pizza listeria, listeria risk, food poisoning

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

BEWARE: Nestle Ice Cream Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

BEWARE: Smoked Salmon Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Blue Bell Fined $850,000 Due to 2015 Listeria Outbreak

National Frozen Food Corporation Issues Voluntary Recall on Frozen Peas Over Potential Listeria Contamination

Join the Conversation

World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City

Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years
science

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss
tech

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall
News

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  3. 3 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
  4. 4 Deadly Reptiles Go On Show At Children's Zoo Snake on the Loose: Escaped Cobra in Florida Causes Hysteria, Search Still On Going
  5. 5 Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Biggest Snow Storm in 129 Years Hits Northeastern United States Including New York
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics