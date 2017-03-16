naturewn.com

Biggest Snow Storm in 129 Years Hits Northeastern United States Including New York

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 16, 2017 06:27 AM EDT
Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S.
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 26: In this handout provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the GOES-East satellite, a major winter storm develops over the mid-Atlantic region and is bringing snow to the Northeast of the U.S.
(Photo : NOAA/NASA GOES Project via Getty Images)

A major snowstorm whipped through the northeast and mid-Atlantic portion of the, including New York City on Tuesday.

According to Business Insider, due to the perilous weather, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia have declared states of emergency and blizzard warnings had been issues.

More than 6,800 flights were canceled, facilities and schools were closed, and thousands experienced power interruptions.

Reuters reported that the temperatures dropped 10 to 25 degrees below the average. The heaviest snow, with accumulations of a foot (30 cm) or more, was reported across New England, upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania.

A blizzard warning was previously issued to New York City, but the National Weather Service downgraded it to a winter-weather warning Tuesday, CNN cited.

Meanwhile, Boston and Philadelphia can also expect at least a foot (30 cm) of snow, and over half a foot (15 centimeters) will likely accumulate in Washington, D.C. If the forecast pushes through, it will be considered the worst the state has experienced in 129 years.

Meanwhile, casualties had already been noted in the affected areas. Reporting about deaths in relation to the snow storm, BBC said a girl in the state of New Hampshire died after losing control of her car and crashing into a tree. While in the state of Wisconsin, four people aged over 60 died in separate incidents while shoveling snow.

There are a number of different ways that winter storms can pose dangers to humans, animals,  and properties. 

It can bring down trees, poles and houses. It could strand motorists and stop the flow of goods and supplies in the region. Prolonged exposure to the cold, especially without proper clothing could result to hypothermia and frostbite.

UCAR Center for Science and Education notes that snow storms are formed when different temperatures and moisture levels mix in the air, specifically when warm air rises over cold air.

When they mix together, rain occurs. The rain is transformed to crystals as air temperature reaches below freezing point. As the crystals fall and temperatures drop, it becomes snow.

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved.

