naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NOAA australia

4-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Vancouver Dies After Dental Procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry

By Monica Antonio
Mar 15, 2017 06:43 AM EDT
Dentists Offering NHS Treatment Continue To Dwindle
GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: A patient's eye view, as a dentist poses for the photographer on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

In a simple trip to the dentist gone wrong, four-year-old Mykel Wayne Peterson from Portland, Oregon, who has autism, died after a routine dental procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry in Vancouver.

During their dental visit at Must Love Kids on March 10, FOX News said that the boy had trouble keeping his mouth open.

As a solution, the dental center, which has a certified anesthesologist, gave the four-year-old boy a common anesthesia called Ketamine, so that his dentist could check if Mykel's teeth needed filling or crown. To ensure that Mykel will keep still, the center's anesthesologist gave the boy another shot of Ketamine.

“The dentist was telling me everything she did with his teeth, and she was going to check to see if he was awake yet," Thmeka Curry, Mykel’s mother, told KGW8. "The anesthesiologist started to check his pulse and was shaking him and at this point I am still not aware anything happened to my son."

Mykel was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. A medical examiner is still determining the cause of his sudden death while the family needs to weight for up to eight weeks for the result of Mykel's toxicology report.

Meanwhile, Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry has not released a comment regarding the matter, except for an official statement saying that the institution hires highly qualified and certified anesthesologists who have performed more than 1,900 procedures involving anesthesia and deep sedation in the last three and a half years.

"He will be forever loved for the way that he selflessly loved them and for the memories he left...He was loved by all and will be truly missed," the family wrote on Mykel's Go Fund Me page, where people can donate to cover the costs of Mykel's funeral.

Tagsaustistic boy dies after dental procedure, dentist, Autism, Vancouver, Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, Anesthesia, Mykel Wayne Peterson, boy dies after dental procedure

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization

New Compact Electric Vehicle 'Tesla Y' Debuts Ahead of Launch, Tesla Opens in South Korea

Stunning New Image of Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Mimas Reveals Unprecedented Details

Marijuana Industry WIll Make More Jobs Than Manufacturing in 2020 -- How Will This Happen?

Alert! Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Hits Record High, a 'Real Shock to the Atmosphere

Join the Conversation

Pit bull

'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Dolphin
WATCH: Jumping Dolphin Slams Onto Australian Surfer
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
space

Stunning New Image of Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Mimas Reveals Unprecedented Details

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens
science

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

British Cruise Ship Severely Damages One of Indonesia's Most Pristine Coral Reefs

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

New Compact Electric Vehicle 'Tesla Y' Debuts Ahead of Launch, Tesla Opens in South Korea

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Robot Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress
  3. 3 New Research Points To Diabetes Cure With Fasting, How Does This Work Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says
  4. 4 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  5. 5 Inside The ICU Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics