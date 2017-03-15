naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NOAA death

World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America

By Naia Carlos
Mar 15, 2017 06:54 AM EDT
Frog
No amphibian was ever found to be flourescent until now as researchers share the glow-in-the-dark properties of the polka dot tree frog in a new paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
(Photo : Haroon Aaron/YouTube Screenshot)

The South American polka dot tree frog (Hypsiboas punctatus) almost looks like a cartoon character from an animated film: friendly hues of greens, yellows and reds, polka dots on its back and the bizarre superpower of being able to glow in the dark.

According to a report from Nature, the ability to absorb light at short wavelengths and re-emit it at longer wavelengths -- called flourescence -- is a rare trait to find in terrestrial animals. No amphibian was ever found to be flourescent until now as researchers share the glow-in-the-dark properties of the polka dot tree frog in a new paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

At first, the researchers believed frogs might be flourescent because they have the pigment called "biliverdin", which turns amphibians' bones and tissues green. In certain insects, proteins linked to this pigment emits a red flourescence.

However, when Carlos Taboada, a herpetologist at the University of Buenos Aires, and his colleagues pointed a UVA flashlight on polka dot tree frogs near Santa Fe, Argentina, the group found that these creatures emitted an intense greenish-blue glow instead.

This green glow is because of three specific molecules in the frogs' lymph tissue, skin and glandular secretions: hyloin-L1, hyloin-L2 and hyloin-G1. They're very unique among flourescent molecules in animals, with their closest counterparts found in plants, according to co-author Norberto Peporine Lopes who is a chemist at the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

With these molecules, the polka dot tree frogs are able to give off a shockingly generous amount of light, around 18 percent as much visible light as a full Moon. For now, very little is known about this species of frog's visual system, so it's unknown if they can detect or see their own flourescence.

Co-author Julián Faivovich, a herpetologist from the University of Buenos Aires, is interested in studying the other 250 tree frog species with translucent skin to see if they are flourescent too. It's a long list to go, but there are plenty of scientists to go around.

"I'm really hoping that other colleagues will be very interested in this phenomenon, and they will start carrying a UV flashlight to the field," he quipped.

TagsFrogs, South America, Julián Faivovich, Carlos Taboada, Norberto Peporine Lopes, Argentina, polka dot tree frog, Flourescent frog, Glow in the dark frog

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

British Cruise Ship Severely Damages One of Indonesia's Most Pristine Coral Reefs

Join the Conversation

Pit bull

'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Dolphin
WATCH: Jumping Dolphin Slams Onto Australian Surfer
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
space

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

British Cruise Ship Severely Damages One of Indonesia's Most Pristine Coral Reefs

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Robot Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress
  3. 3 New Research Points To Diabetes Cure With Fasting, How Does This Work Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says
  4. 4 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  5. 5 Inside The ICU Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics