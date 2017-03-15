naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NOAA MIT

How Being a Parent Could Make You Live Longer

By John Raphael
Mar 15, 2017 11:25 AM EDT
Family
Older adults who have children were more likely to live a little longer than those who don't have any children.
(Photo : Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A new study from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden revealed that older adults who have children are more likely to live a little longer than those who don't have any children.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, showed that parents have up to two years increase in their lifespan when they reach the age of 60, while non-parents don't experience the same increase in longevity.

"Parents live longer than non-parents, even in the oldest ages," said Karin Modig, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Karolinska Institute and lead author of the study, in a report from CBS News. "The absolute difference in death risk between parents and non-parents increases with age between age 60 and 100."

For the study, the researchers tracked all men and women born between 1911 and 1925 and living in Sweden using national registry data. The researchers gathered the data of 704,481 men and 725,290 women. The researchers also gathered registry data on marital status and the number and sex of any children they have.

They then compared their subjects' life expectancy with their marital status and parenthood to identify any linked between having children and longer life.

The researchers found that men, at the age of 60, were most likely to live two years longer than men with no children. The same is true with women. Mothers were expected to live 1.5 years longer than non-mothers. At 80, fathers and mothers are expected to live eight months and seven months longer, respectively, than non-parents.

At 90, the difference in the one-year risk of death reached 1.5 percent among men and 1.1 percent among women. The researchers were not able to explain the reason behind the increase in lifespan among those with children.

They noted that it is possible that parents tend to live healthier than non-parents. A more plausible explanation is parents have adult children to take care of them when they grow old, while the presence of grandchildren will increase their social interaction, all leading to longer life.

Tagsold age, longevity, parenthood, death, parenting

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

Men Could Also Develop Postpartum Depression Associated to Partner's Pregnancy

Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

Researchers Identify Best Way to Deal with Social Anxiety Disorders

Join the Conversation

Pit bull

'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Dolphin
WATCH: Jumping Dolphin Slams Onto Australian Surfer
space

Stunning New Image of Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Mimas Reveals Unprecedented Details

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033
science

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

How Being a Parent Could Make You Live Longer

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

British Cruise Ship Damages Indonesia's Pristine Coral Reefs in Rajah Ampat Islands
tech

New Compact Electric Vehicle 'Tesla Y' Debuts Ahead of Launch, Tesla Opens in South Korea

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress

Climate Change Solution? Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel Using Nanoparticles, Light
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  3. 3 Dentists Offering NHS Treatment Continue To Dwindle 4-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Vancouver Dies After Dental Procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry
  4. 4 NASA NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033
  5. 5 Coral Reefs British Cruise Ship Damages Indonesia's Pristine Coral Reefs in Rajah Ampat Islands
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics