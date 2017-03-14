Man's Right to Know Act: Masturbating in Texas Could Soon Cost You $100

The Man's Right to Know Act, considers masturbation as an "act against an unborn child and failing to preserve the sanctity of life". (Photo : Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

A new bill introduced in the Texas House of Representative would regulate men's masturbation and fine any emissions outside of a woman's vagina or not save for future conception.

The bill, dubbed as Man's Right to Know Act, considers masturbation as an "act against an unborn child and failing to preserve the sanctity of life." Under this bill, masturbating outside of health and medical facility or ejaculating outside of women's vagina will be have $100 civil penalty fine for each emission.

Aside from putting monetary penalty for masturbation, the bill also "mimics" several legislatures in Texas that governs women's health. Just like current 24-hour-waiting period for abortion, men who want to have a vasectomy or get prescription for erectile dysfunction drug will be required to wait for 24 hours.

Additionally, men also need to undergo "medically-unnecessary digital rectal exam and magnetic resonance [imaging] of the rectum" before having vasectomy, colonoscopy or receiving Viagra prescriptions. This mimics the current Texas legislature that requires women to have an ultrasound before having an abortion.

The House Bill 4260 was proposed by State Rep. Jessica Farrar, who knowingly admitted that her "proposed satirical regulations" will not be enacted into law. However, the Houston Democrat hopes that her bill will start up conversations regarding the abortion restriction in Texas.

"What I would like to see is this makes people stop and think," said Farrar, in a report from Texas Tribune. Maybe my colleagues aren't capable of that, but the people who voted for them, or the people that didn't vote at all, I hope that it changes their mind and help them to decide what the priorities are."

Another section of the proposed bill mimics a recently passed Texas law that prohibits parents from suing a doctor for not telling them of their abortion options or their child's disability. In the House Bill 4260, doctors who refused to prescribed erectile dysfunction drugs, perform colonoscopies or perform vasectomies would be protected.