Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

A company called Ubiquitous Computing, as created by Mark Weiser, is slowly imagining a world that revolutionizes the way people interact with machines. In its reality, there are ubiquitous computing systems, as in devices that are so cheap that they are practically everywhere. (Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A company called Ubiquitous Computing by Mark Weiser is slowly imagining a world that revolutionizes the way people interact with machines. It aims to create ubiquitous computing systems, that will make computers and other devices cheaper.

This grand ambition is highlighted in a Medium piece, where it said these devices will be practically be so "ordinary" that they become "invisible." Of course, being in this kind of world will change the way people see and interact with things. This means that when the time comes where everything around us is a machine, humans will have access to an "invisible technology" they'll refer to as "calm technology."

According to the Ubiq website, ubiquitous computing is a concept where computers are found all over the world, changing the way humans perceive reality. People will come to a level where technology will seem so easy to use and construct that its movements will seem automatic.

TechShrub also emphasized that this kind of technology focuses on the given task that needs to be solved. For instance, when it comes to apps, the way users interact with the application is not constrained by its design.

During this time, profit is not entirely a priority, but user comfort too. The technology has to be "calm" enough to be used at their own behest and benefit.

While the idea seems to be far-fetched, a world where computers are just "everywhere," it seems mankind is slowly approaching it. Our capacity to make things easier will reach a point where things, such as computing millions of bits of data, will not require a quantum computer and will simply be second nature.