'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man

Two loose pit bulls had been gunned down by police after mauling a man inside his apartment. (Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Two loose pit bulls had been gunned down by police after mauling a man inside his apartment.

According to Brooklyn News, a 911 call was made around 10:30 pm, Saturday. Upon arriving at Hancock Street near Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn, they saw the animals chomping on the 50-year-old resident.



The man, identified as Paul "Nitty" Davis, was immediately taken to Kings County Hospital to treat multiple bite wounds to his arms and legs, police said.

In a more detailed report, New York Post said the dogs were owned by Devon Dixon, another resident of the home.

Dixon said Davis was renting the basement of the house. They were having a party upstairs when suddenly, the pit bulls went to the basement and started attacking Davis.

The pit bulls, as narrated by Davis, were rescued weeks earlier before the attack. According to Dixon, they saw them in chains in the yard of his neighbor. Feeling pity for their condition, he decided to give them food and adopt them.

Dixon added that during the attack, he tried to help Davis escape the pitbulls by attempting to hit them with two by four. But that only angered the hungry dogs.

Even the police tried to get the pit bulls off Nixon, but their attempts failed. Eventually, Davis heard at least 10 gun shots.

"I heard at least ten gunshots. It was at least a whole round. But they had to -- Nitty was losing a lot of blood," Dixon said. "They bit him all the way down to his bone where you could see the definition of his bone. You could see the veins in his legs and everything."

New York Daily News notes that the bloody incident took place just weeks a five-year-old boy, Jeremiah Rivera, was savagely mauled by another pit bull inside his Brooklyn home.



In the U.S., there is currently the Breed-specific legislation (BSL), laws that either regulate or ban certain dog breeds in an effort to decrease dog attacks. Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. have banned pit bulls.