naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex psychology animal cruelty australia

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

By John Raphael
Mar 13, 2017 05:36 AM EDT
Radar
A team of scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory claims that they have found a long lost lunar orbiter of the Indian Space Research Organization.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A team of scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory claims that they have found a long lost lunar orbiter of the Indian Space Research Organization.

The lunar orbiter, named Chandrayaan-1, studied the moon from October 2008 to 2009. According to Space, India has lost contact with the tiny moon probe last August 2009. Now, scientists at NASA-JPL have successfully located the spacecraft using a new technological application of interplanetary radar.

The use of interplanetary radar in the field of astronomy is not new. However, it was only used to observe small asteroids several millions away from Earth and was not yet tested to detect much smaller objects, such as the Chandrayaan-1.

To search for the missing lunar probe, the scientists first calculated the present distance of Chandrayaan-1 from the moon's surface. Knowing that the spacecraft is in polar orbit around the moon, the scientists pointed NASA's 230-foot antenna at NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California at a location about 100 miles above the moon's North Pole and blasted a powerful beam of microwave.

Read Also: China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon  

The NASA scientists then waited for the radar echoes bounced back from lunar orbit to be received by the 330-foot Green Back Telescope in West Virginia. Their calculations predict that Chandrayaan-1 takes about two hours and eight minutes to complete an orbit.

The researchers observed that a radar signature of a tiny spacecraft did cross the beam during four hours of observation. Furthermore, the timing of the detection matched the time it would take for the small lunar orbiter to go around the moon and return to the same position above the moon's pole. Using the data from the return signal, NASA estimated the current velocity and distance of the Chandrayaan-1.

"It turns out that we needed to shift the location of Chandrayaan-1 by about 180 degrees, or half a cycle from the old orbital estimates from 2009," said Ryan Park, the manager of JPL's Solar System Dynamics group, in a press release. "But otherwise, Chandrayaan-1's orbit still had the shape and alignment that we expected."

Follow-up observations using the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, which has the most powerful astronomical radar system on Earth confirmed that the radar echoes coming from the moon came from a small spacecraft that is in perfect sync with the new orbital predictions for the Chandrayaan-1.

Read Also: Intruder Alert! Asteroid Passes Inside Earth's Satellite Ring, 20 Times Nearer Than the Moon

Tagsmoon, Lunar Orbiter, Chandrayaan-1, NASA, radio telescope, Radar, India lunar orbiter, missing lunar orbiter, long lost lunar orbiter, interplanetary radar, NASA radar, NASA finds lunar orbiter, NASA, ISRO, JPL scientists, Moon missions, lunar surface, lunar orbiters, Kiran Kumar, Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan 2

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

Heavenly Fight for Spotlight: December Supermoon to Outshine Geminid Meteor Shower

Ready for Space Travel? $10,000 Lunar Vacations Will Be Possible in 10 Years

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo
Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
space

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin Teases About Future Cargo Ship For Moon Base Deliveries

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?
science

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

UC Irvine Develops Cheaper, More Effective Treatment for Deadly Snake Venom
tech

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

New Artificial Intelligence Program Helps Scientists Diagnose Tumors -- Is It Reliable?

LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Jeff Bezos, Founder Of Blue Origin Aerospace, Speaks At News Conference On Space Exploration With United Launch Alliance CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Land Rockets on Drone Ships Just Like SpaceX
  2. 2 Doomsday Clock Moved Closer The Doomsday Clock Says We’re Ticking Closer and Closer to the End of Times
  3. 3 Tusk Trust Project Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
  4. 4 Yogurt Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety
  5. 5 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics