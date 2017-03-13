naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex psychology animal cruelty australia

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 13, 2017 06:56 AM EDT
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
TIANJIN, CHINA - AUGUST 17: (CHINA OUT) A 25-year-old Chinese woman receives surgery for obesity at the Tianjin Nankai Hospital August 17, 2006 in Tianjin Municipality, China. The 159kg (about 345 pounds) patient received a procedure, called laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, successfully at the facility.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

The heaviest woman in the world just underwent a successful bariatic surgery, a last resort operation for an obese person.

Eman Ahmed, 37, was airlifted to Saifee Hospital in Mumbai last February to prep her up for the bariatric surgery. New York Post said the plane used for Ahmed was modified with safety gear, like a portable ventilator and defibrillator.

Ahmed previously weighed around 498 kilos. Her weight has left her confined in her home in Egypt for two decades.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Lakdawala's team put Ahmed immediately on a special liquid diet to be able to operate. According to Times of India, a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy was performed after she lost nearly 120 kilos.

"Her parameters were looked good and we didn't want to miss that window. We still can't believe we pulled it off uneventfully. It's a big day for India, not just our team," surgeon Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, who is leading Ahmed's treatment, told the news agency.

"Additionally we removed her gall bladder as it had stones and could have created trouble later," he added.

CNN said Ahman had suffered from thyroid problems since she was a child. But she gained weight further after suffering from a stroke which made the matters worse.

"The future course of action for the medical team working on her will be to correct all her associated medical problems, to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible," the hospital said in a statement.

Because her weight has left her immobile, Ahmed has also been previously diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep deprivation.

The lifesaving surgery was made possible by her sister, who contacted Lakdawalan in October. She also set up a funding page for Ahmed to finance her surgery.

The Star reports that her request for an Indian visa was initially denied, but was granted after tweeting a plea for help directly to India's foreign minister.

TagsEman Ahmed, obesity, India, bariatric surgery, heaviest woman in the world

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums

Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem

Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress

Climate Change Solution? Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel Using Nanoparticles, Light

Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo
Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
space

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin Teases About Future Cargo Ship For Moon Base Deliveries

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?
science

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

UC Irvine Develops Cheaper, More Effective Treatment for Deadly Snake Venom
tech

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

New Artificial Intelligence Program Helps Scientists Diagnose Tumors -- Is It Reliable?

LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Jeff Bezos, Founder Of Blue Origin Aerospace, Speaks At News Conference On Space Exploration With United Launch Alliance CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Land Rockets on Drone Ships Just Like SpaceX
  2. 2 Doomsday Clock Moved Closer The Doomsday Clock Says We’re Ticking Closer and Closer to the End of Times
  3. 3 Tusk Trust Project Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
  4. 4 Yogurt Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety
  5. 5 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics