naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change california

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Extraterrestrial Life

By Naia Carlos
Mar 11, 2017 06:04 AM EST
XSP: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera Images
Is there someone out there? Scientists from Harvard explore the possibility of transmitters powering massive alien probes.
(Photo : Photo by NASA/ESA via Getty Images)

Fast radio bursts have always been one of the Universe's greatest unsolved mysteries. The existence of extraterrestrial life is another.

In a new paper published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, Harvard scientists proposed that the two might be related, suggesting that these radio bursts might be leakage from massive transmitters that power probes from other galaxies.

The strange phenomenon of fast radio bursts are simply flashes of radio emission that last for just a millisecond. It was first observed in 2007, but only 17 have ever been detected, according to a report from Gizmodo. Scientists estimate they came from far, far away, in galaxies billions of light-years in the distance.

"Fast radio bursts are exceedingly bright given their short duration and origin at great distances, and we haven't identified a possible natural source with any confidence," author Avi Loeb, theorist from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, explained in a report from Harvard University. "An artificial origin is worth contemplating and checking."

After all, scientists haven't identified a natural astronomical object that produces radio bursts at the intense brightness of fast radio bursts, which has a brightness temperature of 1037 degrees.

The bursts' repetitive nature also points to an artificial source, since its unpredictable and concentrated on a specific frequency - not behavior expected from other sources like a star's collapse or a pulsar.

In the study, Loeb and co-author Manasvi Lingam from Harvard University studied the feasibility of a radio transmitter that could emit bursts detectable from billions of light-years away. The pair discovered that sunlight illuminating an area that's twice as big as Earth would generate enough solar energy to power such a transmitter.

While a transmitter like this is impossible at the moment with current human technology, Loeb and Lingam say it adheres to the known laws of physics.

The scientists also suggested a reason for the existence of a powerful transmitter like this, saying that the most plausible use for it is powering interstellar light sails. Such intense power is enough to drive an object 20 times the size of the biggest cruise ships on Earth.

Although the authors admit that their work is speculative, the insight from their findings is valuable.

"Science isn't a matter of belief, it's a matter of evidence," Loeb pointed out, when asked whether he truly believes aliens are behind the fast radio bursts. "Deciding what's likely ahead of time limits the possibilities. It's worth putting ideas out there and letting the data be the judge."

TagsHarvard University, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, extraterrestrial life, Alien life, fast radio burst, Avi Loeb, Manasvi Lingam

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

Popular Hair Loss Drugs Linked to Long-term Sexual Problems

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Extraterrestrial Life

Scientists Reveal Three Types of Porn Watchers, Find Out Where You Belong

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

Join the Conversation

People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo

Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
walmart
Shark on a Cart: Florida Police Baffled by Dead 5-Foot Long Shark Found at Florida Walmart
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Panda-monium! Experts Explain Why Jackie Chan Showed Up at Oscars With Two Stuffed Pandas
True's Beaked Whale
WATCH: Mysterious Beaked Whale Filmed in the Wild for the First Time
Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity
Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
space

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Extraterrestrial Life

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

Astronomers Spot Ancient Stardust From the First Ever Stars in the Universe

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
science

Popular Hair Loss Drugs Linked to Long-term Sexual Problems

Scientists Reveal Three Types of Porn Watchers, Find Out Where You Belong

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Science Confirmed! Violent Videogames Won't Make You Less Empathetic, More Aggressive

Norway to Use 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2025 -- How Will They Do It?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Jeff Bezos, Founder Of Blue Origin Aerospace, Speaks At News Conference On Space Exploration With United Launch Alliance CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Land Rockets on Drone Ships Just Like SpaceX
  2. 2 Doomsday Clock Moved Closer The Doomsday Clock Says We’re Ticking Closer and Closer to the End of Times
  3. 3 Tusk Trust Project Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
  4. 4 Yogurt Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety
  5. 5 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics