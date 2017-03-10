Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar

Last Friday, the rescue group posted on Facebook, a photo of Friar Moustache dressed in traditional robes. The photo went viral and made the pup an instant Internet sensation. (Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A stray dog adopted by a Franciscan monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia was made an honorary friar.

Fray Bigotón (Friar Moustache), also known as Carmelo, was adopted four months ago with the help of a local animal rescue group, Proyecto Narices Frías (Cold Nose Project).

"Sometimes we brothers have a laugh among ourselves and there is a brother here that is also called Carmelo, who has a moustache, so that was sort of the inspiration [behind his name]," one of the friars told local television channel ATB.

Last Friday, the rescue group posted on Facebook, a photo of Friar Moustache dressed in traditional robes. The photo went viral and made the pup an instant Internet sensation.

United Press International translated the post:

"If all the churches in our country adopt only one dog like Friar Bigoton we are sure that the parishioners would follow his example...Thank you, you are an example worthy of sharing."



The group also posted a photo of Friar Moustache, "preaching to the fish" in the pond.

NDTV notes that the distinction of Friar Moustache is only fitting because St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the natural environment.

"His life is all about playing and running," fellow friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. "Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God."



While many people find the act cute, the monks said what they did is not a practice of monastery and they are not making it a daily routine.

BBC said the monastery have been receiving calls and requests for visit ever since the photos of Friar Moustache went viral.



The friars said that while Friar Moustache seems adorable, he also has naughty habits such as biting and hiding things in the garden.

Friar Moustache is a Schnauzer, who are originally bred to be ratters and guard dogs on farms. They are miniature dogs that can live up to 15 years.