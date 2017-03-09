naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk MIT Spacex climate change

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

By Naia Carlos
Mar 09, 2017 05:36 AM EST
Neanderthal Man
Neanderthal teeth divulge juicy details on their lives that included a plant-based diet, natural medicine and possible kissing.
(Photo : Henry Guttmann/Getty Images)

Ancient teeth can say a lot about a person - or in this case, a Neanderthal. In a new paper published in the journal Nature, scientists uncovered more details about our cousins through their dental "records": a mostly plant-based diet, self-medication with painkillers and antibiotics, and a potential propensity for kissing humans.

According to a report from New Scientist, the scientists analyzed Neanderthal's teeth, focusing on plaque that has hardened over the millenia. Much of these hardened plaque, also known as dental calculus, have remained on the teeth even through thousands of years. Three individual Neanderthals were the focus of the study: a pair of 48,000-year-old specimens from the El Sidrón site in northern Spain and a 39,000-year-old one from the Spy site in Belgium.

Breaking down the Neanderthal diet

Despite Belgium and Spain being only 1,000 kilometers apart, their diets differed greatly. The solo Neanderthal from Spy had a meat-rich diet consisting of woolly rhinoceros, sheep and mushrooms, with no plants. On the other hand, the two El Sidrón representatives ate moss, bark and mushrooms, with no meat.

Researchers suggested that the opportunities provided by the environment play a huge role. Few animals for hunting may have forced the Neanderthals in El Sidrón to adapt a plant-rich diet.

Amanda Henry from the Leiden University in the Netherlands explained that the DNA findings shouldn't be taken as the complete picture, pointing out that most of the DNA is from oral bacteria and not from the food of the Neanderthals. She added, "To suggest they are recovering the entirety of the diet here is a bit premature."

Furthermore Henry's previous works have talked about the Spy Neanderthals eating roots and tubers along with meat. Luca Fiorenza of the Monash University in Australia added that the specimen from Belgium likely ate a substantial amount of plants or mushrooms as well, because of the dangers of sticking to a purely animal protein diet.

Read Also: Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

Self-medicating, kissing Neanderthals

Meanwhile, one of the El Sidrón specimen, a teenage boy, was found with DNA sequences of poplar plants, known for having the natural pain killer salicylic acid. There was also DNA from Penicillium fungus in the dental calculus.

These medications were likely for the teenager's dental abscess or the newly-detected diarrhoea-causing gut parasite in his system.

While the presence of the fungus could be attributed to it growing on a plant the Neanderthal ate, it's worth noting that its DNA wasn't found in the dental calculus of the other El Sidrón specimen who's presumably healthy.

Despite his dental abscess and possible diarrhoea, the teenage Neanderthal seemed to have gotten some action in his time. An ancient genome of oral bacteria Methanobrevibacter oralis was found in his dental calculus as well. The bacteria, found both in the Neanderthal and modern humans, could be explained by the well-known interbreeding between the two species.

One of the authors Laura Weyrich from the University of Adelaide explained that it's possible that humans and Neanderthals kissed while having sex 110,000 years ago, so that they both ended up with similar M. oralis bacteria.

While the idea is thought-provoking, Adam Siepel at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York said that there are other possible explanations like drinking from the same water sources or salvaging food from each other.

Read Also: Ancient Neanderthals Still Strongly Influence Human Genes 30,000 Years Post-Extinction 

TagsNeanderthals, Spy Neanderthals, El Sidron, Belgium, Spain, Amanda Henry, Leiden University, Luca Fiorenza, Monash University, Laura Weyrich, University of Adelaide, Adam Siepel, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, early humans, neanderthal teeth, neanderthal kissing, neanderthal diet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization

Ancient Neanderthals Still Strongly Influence Human Genes 30,000 Years Post-Extinction

Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico

Science Confirmed! Violent Videogames Won't Make You Less Empathetic, More Aggressive

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

Join the Conversation

Dogs

Charges Filed Against Homeowner Who Left 40 Animals in 'Appaling Condition'
True's Beaked Whale
WATCH: Mysterious Beaked Whale Filmed in the Wild for the First Time
Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity
Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
Sea turtle
Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
space

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning
science

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East

Science Confirmed! Violent Videogames Won't Make You Less Empathetic, More Aggressive

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections
tech

Norway to Use 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2025 -- How Will They Do It?

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Mayan Civilization
News

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
  2. 2 SpaceX Tests Superbug In Space - Scientists Explore Potential To Become Extinction-Level Supervirus SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus
  3. 3 Economic And Environmental Impact Of Gulf Oil Spill Deepens Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
  4. 4 Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
  5. 5 Far Side Of the Moon PIctured Orbiting Earth Intruder Alert! Asteroid Passes Inside Earth's Satellite Ring, 20 Times Nearer Than the Moon
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics