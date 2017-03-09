naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk MIT Spacex climate change

Cotton Candy Dreams: Lake In Australia Turns Flamengo Pink

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 09, 2017 05:31 AM EST
Pink Lake
The pink color is a result of a natural phenomenon wherein there is a very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall at the same time.
(Photo : News Fastest/YouTube Screenshot)

The salt lake in Westgate Park, Victoria, Melbourne has turned flamingo pink.

According to the Facebook post of Parks Victoria, the color is a result of a natural phenomenon wherein there is a very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall at the same time.

CNN explains that an alga, Dunaliella salina at the bottom of the lake interacts with halbacterium (Halobacteria cutirubrum) and produces red pigment as part of the photosynthesis process. The red pigment is called beta carotene, precisely the same reason why flamingo feathers are pink.

Although the algae is harmless and does not cause damage to the wildlife in the lake, the authorities urged the public to avoid touching the water.

The change of color is considered normal specially during summer. It is expected to return to its normal blue color during the Australian winter months.

The same phenomenon occurs in Lake Burlinskoye in Siberia every year. Smithsonian Mag reports that the lake is the largest single salt deposit in Western Siberia, and is a steady source for table salt.

In Western Victoria, a lake in the heart of Wimmera also turns pink every summer. People near the lake have reaped the benefits of the lake by engaging in salt trade. Australian news paper cites that by the end of the season, which usually lasts for two weeks, 30 tonnes of pure Victorian salt off the surface of the Pink Lake have been harvested already.

"Late in 2008, we started looking at the salt lake. Being on crown land, we thought why don't we partner with the indigenous community to do a small harvest every year, one to two weeks," said Neil Seymour who engages in the annual pilgrimage. "We take off about 20-30 tonnes of salt. It's literally all hand-dug. It's a beautiful spot."

 

 

 

Tagsalgae, lake, pink lake, salt lake, natural phenomenon, australia, pink lake australia, pink lake victoria, salt lake turns pink

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Science Confirmed! Violent Videogames Won't Make You Less Empathetic, More Aggressive

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers

Cotton Candy Dreams: Lake In Australia Turns Flamengo Pink

Join the Conversation

Dogs

Charges Filed Against Homeowner Who Left 40 Animals in 'Appaling Condition'
True's Beaked Whale
WATCH: Mysterious Beaked Whale Filmed in the Wild for the First Time
Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity
Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
Sea turtle
Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
space

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning
science

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

Neanderthal Dental Plaque Reveals Plant-Based Diet, Drug Use and Kissing Habits

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals
tech

Norway to Use 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2025 -- How Will They Do It?

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Mayan Civilization
News

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
  2. 2 SpaceX Tests Superbug In Space - Scientists Explore Potential To Become Extinction-Level Supervirus SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus
  3. 3 Economic And Environmental Impact Of Gulf Oil Spill Deepens Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
  4. 4 Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
  5. 5 Far Side Of the Moon PIctured Orbiting Earth Intruder Alert! Asteroid Passes Inside Earth's Satellite Ring, 20 Times Nearer Than the Moon
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics