Norway to Use 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2025 -- How Will They Do It?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 09, 2017 05:21 AM EST
Norway Vehicles To Be 100-Percent EV In 2025, Prediction Says - How Can This Happen
Norway has recently used electric vehicles (EV), and experts predict that EV is set to dominate the rest of the country in less than a decade.
A global electric vehicle revolution is set to conquer the world stage. Next stop? Norway.

Norway has recently used electric vehicles (EV), and experts predict that EV is set to dominate the rest of the country in less than a decade. This will make Norway running in 100 percent pure EV by the year 2025.

Currently, the percentage of EVs in Norway is only five percent, but it was a huge leap from a few years back.

According to Think Progress, Norway plans to promote EVs by implementing a 25-percent exemption on value added tax on new cars. Last December, the country also broke a record by having 100,000 EVs running all over the country. Experts estimate that by 2020, this will blow into 400,000/.

Norway's transportation minister said the use of coal-dependent cars by 2025. The EV boom is due to several factors, such as the massive production of EV batteries in China, making the EV cars' price drastically cheaper.

The Economist notes that EV sales are currently skyrocketing at a global scale, and according to Navigant Research, there will be more than 37 million EVs worldwide.

Norway's stance on EVs is a good indicator that other countries may step up their game on EVs as well. Interestingly, it seems that America is the only country not entirely committed in solving the crisis with coal dependence, especially because President Donald Trump has not expressed his support on global warming.

