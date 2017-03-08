naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk artificial intelligence california Spacex

ALERT: San Diego to Los Angeles Fault System Could Produce 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

By John Raphael
Mar 08, 2017 06:59 AM EST
Earthquakes
Fault system that runs along San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles County could be overdue for a major earthquake with up to magnitude 7.3.
(Photo : Dimas Ardian/Getty Images)

A new analysis led by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego revealed that the fault system that runs along San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles County could be overdue for a major earthquake with up to magnitude 7.3.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, showed that the Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon faults were actually one continuous fault system that runs from San Diego Bay to Seal beach in Orange County, and reaching inland through the Los Angeles basin.

"This system is mostly offshore but never more than four miles from the San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles County coast," said Valerie Sahakian, a postdoctoral fellow at US Geological Survey and lead author of the study, in a press release. "Even if you have a high 5- or low 6-magnitude earthquake, it can still have a major impact on those regions which are some of the most densely populated in California."

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from previous seismic surveys, in addition to the high-resolution bathymetric data they have gathered between 2006 and 2009 and data from seismic surveys conducted aboard research vessels in 2013.

By mapping out the fault system, the researchers were able to identify four segments separated by the so-called stepovers, or the point where the fault is horizontally offset. Generally, stepovers wider than three kilometers are capable of inhibiting rupture along the entire fault by containing them into the segments and creating smaller earthquakes in the process.

However, the researchers found that the stepover Newport-Inglewood/Rose Canyon (NIRC) fault are just about two kilometers wide or less. Due to this, the researchers noted that a rupture of all the offshore segments is still possible. If such rapture occurred, the researchers warned that it could create magnitude 7.3 earthquakes. If the southern onshore segment of the fault system ruptured at the same time, it could trigger a magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

In 1993, the same fault system hosted a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Long Beach, California, killing a total of 115 people.

Tagsgeology, earthquakes, Fault System, california, california earthquake, california fault line, san diego earthquake

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: Large Submarine Landslide on Great Bahama Bank Could Increase Tsunami Risk in Florida, Cuba

Scientists Found Direct Link Between Earthquakes and Fracking

Scientists Develop New Method to Prevent Man-Made Earthquakes Caused by Fracking

Northern Parts of Cascadia Subduction Zone More Prone to Rupture Than Previously Thought

Gravitational Tug of Sun and Moon Could Trigger Earthquakes Along San Andreas Fault

Join the Conversation

Dogs

Charges Filed Against Homeowner Who Left 40 Animals in 'Appaling Condition'
True's Beaked Whale
WATCH: Mysterious Beaked Whale Filmed in the Wild for the First Time
Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity
Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
Sea turtle
Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
space

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning
science

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
tech

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Mayan Civilization
News

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas NASA Releases First Images of NOAA GOES-16 Never Before Seen Footage of Lightning in Texas
  2. 2 SpaceX Tests Superbug In Space - Scientists Explore Potential To Become Extinction-Level Supervirus SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus
  3. 3 Economic And Environmental Impact Of Gulf Oil Spill Deepens Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
  4. 4 Southern White Rhinoceros Born In Captivity Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off
  5. 5 Far Side Of the Moon PIctured Orbiting Earth Intruder Alert! Asteroid Passes Inside Earth's Satellite Ring, 20 Times Nearer Than the Moon
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics