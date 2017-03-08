naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk artificial intelligence california Spacex

SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 08, 2017 05:17 AM EST
SpaceX Tests Superbug In Space - Scientists Explore Potential To Become Extinction-Level Supervirus
NASA and SpaceX want to accelerate the evolutionary process of MRSA to predict how it will act on Earth once the right "triggers" appeared.
(Photo : Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Recent news that NASA and SpaceX are planning to send a superbug in space appears to be a very bad. After all, what if this is just a ruse to "weaponise" the bacteria for a new age of biological warfare?

However, it's more than that, as SpaceX revealed more about the true nature of the operation and the bacteria in question.

Science Alert explained that the superbug, MRSA, is a lethal superbacteria that kills more people than HIV/AIDs, homicide, emphysema and Parkinson's disease. MRSA is antibiotic-resistant, which makes it hard to kill.

NASA and SpaceX want to accelerate the evolutionary process of the superbug to predict how it will act on Earth once the right "triggers" appeared.

According to the NASA-funded study, the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX will be launching the MRSA into orbit. The good folks at the US National Laboratory on the International Space Station (ISS) will be responsible for its cultivation.

In a report from Yahoo! News, Anita Goel, the CEO of Nanobiosym, will be helping in the study as well. Nanobiosym developed the Gene-RADAR back in 2015, a cheap "mobile scanner" that diagnoses "any" disease which will be used in the ISS to evaluate the growth of the MRSA.

In turn, Goel and the company will develop models on how to respond to the superbug once it evolves the same way on Earth. This means scientists and medical practitioners have a few years' head-start in combating the virus.

However, it was emphasized that since the MRSA has just been launched a few days back, it is impossible to see how it evolves in microgravity.

TagsElon Musk, Spacex, NASA, International Space Station, MRSA, HIV, AIDS, supervirus, MRSA in space, superbug

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

Scientist Counters Drug Resistant Bacteria With Aggression -- How Antibiotics Tear Apart Viruses

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

Join the Conversation

Sea turtle

Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too - Scientists Record Fish Singing In Chorus In Deep Sea, How Does It Work
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too! Scientists Record Soloist Fish Singing in Chorus
Turkey
WATCH: Flock of Turkeys Circling Corpse of Dead Cat Spooks the Internet
Hippopotamus
Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
space

SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning
science

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Be Powering the World

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
tech

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

Robot Companions Could Affect Children's Mood and Development, Scientists Reveal

Uber Launches Self-Driving Cars in Arizona, Finally Gains Approval

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas
News

Death by Indoor Lightning: Yes, It's Possible
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 skull Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  4. 4 Sea turtle Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
  5. 5 Bomb Craters Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics