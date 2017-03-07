Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo

The reptile died of internal hemorrhage as it was hit directly on the head with big rocks and slabs. Photos of the gory incident were also posted online. (Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A crocodile in Tunisia Zoo died after tourists brutally stoned the poor reptile to its death.

According to information posted on the Facebook page of the municipality of Tunis, the reptile died of internal hemorrhage as it was hit directly on the head with big rocks and slabs. Photos of the gory incident were also posted online.

The despicable act occurred at the Belvedere Zoo, which is not unfamiliar with visitors behaving badly during their visitations.

"It's terrible. You cannot imagine what the animals endure from some visitors. Citizens leave waste and plastic bags... They throw stones at lions and hippos," Amor Ennaifer, a vet at the zoo, told AFP. "There are more than 150 species in the zoo. We can't put a guard in front of each cage. People need to be aware of the need to respect animals."

IFL Science reported that just last year the Belvedere Zoo made headlines after photos of enclosures filled with plastics and other trash circulated on social media. Instead of addressing the issue, the zoo's director brushed off the issue and explained that it is normal during the holidays because the zoo gets filled with visitors.

In the past few weeks, reports about animals getting abused and killed inside their sanctuary are increasing.

In South Africa, armed men broke into the Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage and cruelly killed two baby rhinos. Reports from The Dodo said the horns of the two rhinos were viciously removed after planting bullets on their bodies.

Gustavito, the beloved hippopotamus of the El Salvador's National Zoo was also killed on Sunday after an unknown group of assailants stabbed him with pieces of metals.

Animals in zoos are supposed to be receiving best care available in the name of conservation. Sadly, animal deaths still occur.

Chris Draper, programs manager of captive wild animals with the Born Free Foundation, a British non-profit said safety of the zoo animals depend on the quality of the facility that they are in. Aside from proper feeding and care, the animals must have enclosures that are not accessible to the public viewing area.