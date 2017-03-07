Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream

It's more than a tent, but less than a villa. Portuguese startup Ecocubo designed a tiny but charming structure meant for travelers seeking a home in the natural world that doesn't compromise ecological integrity.

This micro-house, also named Ecocubo, is part of an innovation initiative of the Science and Technology Park of the University of Porto (UPTEC), according to a report from Tree Hugger.

Architect António Fernandes designed the modern eco-friendly cabin, a 96-square-foot structure that's easy and simple to assemble. Not only does the cabin blend in the environment with its miniature size and earthy colors, but Ecocubo is crafted from materials that doesn't harm the planet such as wood and cork.

Although it's tiny, the Ecocubo is just as picture-perfect indoors as it is outdoors. Convertible furniture maximizes the minimal space like a sofa coming with built-in storage and can transform into a bed or a set of dining table and chairs tucked out of sight under the kitchen counter.

"Ecocubo aims to constitute itself as a sustainable building brand identity, and simultaneously as a catalyst for sites with great tourism potential that need infrastructures and support equipment," the architect wrote in Tree Hugger. "In this way, the project also shows other places outside the traditional itineraries, contributing to the development of local activities and economies."

Ecotourism is defined by the International Ecotourism Society as "responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and involves interpretation and education." With the threat of climate change and a lot of endangered animals losing large chunks of their natural habitat, people are becoming more and more inclined to take the necessary steps in protecting the planet - including opting for a eco-friendly tiny home in the wild.

