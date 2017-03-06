naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex United Kingdom california

Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 06, 2017 05:47 AM EST
skull
Other experts think that what the team has found belong to Denisovans, who are allegedly cousins of Neanderthals and at some point might have interbred with ancient humans
(Photo : Nature-M.P.F.T./Getty Images)

Two partial skulls have been unearthed in China, and a Chinese-U.S. team of researchers speculates that it might belong to a previously unknown human relative.

According to the team, the fossils which they labeled "archaic Homo," share combined features of Neanderthals, earlier eastern Eurasian humans and modern humans.

The fragments of the skulls were excavated in two separate times, one in 2007 and the other in 2014, in Lingjing located in China's Henan province. The place was believed to have been occupied 105,000 to 125,000 years ago, during the Pleistocene period.

The findings published in journal Science note that the fragments excavated are distinct enough to be classified as an entirely different species. It has the ear canals of Neanderthals, eastern Eurasian humans' low and flat brainpans and modern humans' modest brow lines and large brain capacity, but it is neither a Neanderthal nor a human.

Read Also: Ancient Neanderthals Still Strongly Influence Human Genes 30,000 Years Post-Extinction

Ancient bones of horses, cattle, woolly rhinoceros and giant deer were also found near the remains, indicating that the owners of the skulls are skilled hunters. But what is interesting about the discovery is that many other experts think that what the team has found belong to Denisovans, who are allegedly cousins of Neanderthals and at some point might have interbred with ancient humans.

Because of the lack of fossil record to determine Denisovans' characteristics, its current status is pending as either species or subspecies. What is known is that they existed to approximately 100,000 to 50,000 years ago and have been to China as modern humans living in China contain around 0.1 percent Denisovan DNA, Science Alert reported.

"This would be the combination that one would expect based on the ancient DNA analysis of Denisovans, who were closely related to Neanderthals," Neanderthal expert Katerina Harvati from the University of Tübingen in Germany, also unrelated to the discovery, told the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the team didn't mention Denisovans in their research as they have not gathered any DNA evidence to prove otherwise.

Read Also: Interbreeding with Neanderthals, Denisovans Helped Ancient Human Ancestors to Survive Outside Africa

Tagsdenisovans, humans, Neanderthals, ancestors, human ancestory, evolution, china, unknown human species

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans

Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
tech

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  2. 2 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  3. 3 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  4. 4 Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
  5. 5 DNA Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics