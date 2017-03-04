naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Elon Musk Spacex TRAPPIST-1

Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain

By Naia Carlos
Mar 04, 2017 10:20 AM EST
Nematode
The pictured C. elegans nemotodes, or round worms, were found alive in 2003 in a container that was among the debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia recovered in East Texas. The worms are descendants of those that were part of an experiment that flew on Columbia's last mission before the spacecraft broke up on reentry February 1, killing all seven astronauts. The recently discovered Myolaimus ibericus further highlight the tough nature of nematodes, surviving in the arid environment of Jaén, Spain.
(Photo : Volker Kern/NASA/Getty Images)

Only the most enduring species survive in the arid land south of Jaén, Spain. Scientists recently discovered one, the microworm who's most surprising feature isn't that they can thrive in this barren habitat -- it's that the males are lacking a penis.

According to a report from Science News and Information Service (SINC), the newly discovered microworms -- also known as nematodes and now named Myolaimus ibericus -- were found in the southern part of the Iberian Peninsula, a tough and arid environment with little to no water and few life exists. The area's lack of water is fatal to most species, but the nematodes can survive by consuming bacteria found in decomposing organic matter or waste-filled soil.

Myolaimus organisms are rare, according to a report from Live Science. Only 15 species -- most of them recorded a single time only -- are counted as members of the genus. You can see its picture here

The creature measures between 0.5 and 0.8 millimeters. Unlike other nematodes that shed their cuticle -- their version of the skin -- the Myolaimus keeps it as a "second skin." It serves as a protection, especially from dehydration when the soil becomes too dry in the summer months.

Read Also: 400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum

Apparently, the existence of these microworms are valuable to the environment as well.

"These small animals serve as bioindicators of soil quality, as well as indicators of the presence of waste (especially faecal), of the existence of desertification processes and, ultimately, of climate change," Joaquín Abolafia, a scientist from the University of Jaén's department of Animal Biology, Vegetable Biology and Ecology, explained to SINC.

Perhaps the most notable feature of this tiny organism is its males' strange lack of a copulatory organ or penis. Other nematodes have "spicules" for copulation, but the Myolaimus males transfer their sperm by pumping it out of an opening in their body and into a sack on the female's vulva.

"From here, the sperm, which is large and has pseudopods (extensions), enters the female's genital tract and fertilises the ovules," Abolafia said. The study is published in the journal Zootaxa.

Read Also: SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth 

Tagsnematodes, microworms, Myolaimus, Myolaimus ibericus, Joaquín Abolafia, Jaén, Spain, strange animals, microworm, strange microworm, microworm with no penis

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Can Animals Taste Light? New Type of Photoreceptor Found in Invertebrates

WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual

5 Terrifying Animals Straight Out of Your Worst Nightmare

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead

Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Chocolate Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds
  4. 4 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  5. 5 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics