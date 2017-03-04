naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Elon Musk Spacex TRAPPIST-1

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 04, 2017 10:16 AM EST
DNA
DNA is considered an ideal storage medium because it's ultra-compact and not obsolete.
(Photo : Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Humanity has been dealing with big data for the past few years, and there is no doubt that we will soon be running out of space where we can store them. Data has never been more important, especially in the digital-dependent age, which is why data capacity gap is a concern that must be addressed.

DNA is considered an ideal storage medium because it's ultra-compact and can last hundreds of thousands of years if kept in proper condition, but how can we unlock its potential?

Researchers Yaniv Erlich and Dina Zielinski from Columbia University and the New York Genome Center claim to have successfully stored, retrieved and replicated digital data on DNA using algorithm called "DNA fountain."

According to Science Times, the researchers compressed six files and put it in a master file. They then split the data into binary codes of ones and zeroes. They then translated the ones and zeroes to A, G, C and T, the nucleotide bases in DNA. The DNA sequence were then sent to San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience to convert it into biological data. Weeks later, they received a vial with the DNA molecules, which amazingly contained the files they stored, including a movie, an Amazon gift card and a computer virus, among others.

The researchers have also managed to view the files by translating the DNA back into binary codes of ones and zeroes and have managed to replicate the files without errors.

Christian Science Monitor notes that the key to making the coding efficient lies in what the researchers call the "DNA fountain." It allowed storing, replication and retrieval without losing key pieces of the code.Their paper published in journal Science notes that they were able to store 214 petabytes per gram of DNA.

Science Mag said that storing data on DNA was pioneered in 2012 by geneticist George Church. He and his colleagues were able to encode a 52,000-word book in thousands of snippets of DNA.

Meanwhile, the DNA synthesis is not available on large-scale yet since the process is quite expensive.
"Currently it's like $7,000 for two megabytes of data, but here's the thing to keep in mind: the $7,000 is for DNA molecules of very good quality, because the supply chain is geared toward synthetic biology applications," Erlich told The Scientist in an interview.

 

 

Tagscomputer data, DNA, computer data storage, DNA storage, DNA data storage

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead

Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Chocolate Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds
  4. 4 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  5. 5 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics