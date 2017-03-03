naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Spacex TRAPPIST-1

Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 03, 2017 02:03 PM EST
British Airways plane
A British Airways plane lands at Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010 in London, England. The planned three day strike by BA cabin crew this weekend will now go ahead as talks between the airline and the union Unite collapsed earlier today.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A London to San Francisco flight was delayed for four hours after a mouse was spotted in the plane.

The passengers on British Airways Flight BA285 were ordered off the plane Wednesday when the mouse was seen running inside the aircraft.

They were later transferred to a new plane and had to wait for hours to finally get on the new flight. Some passengers tweeted about the ruckus.

Another user shared, "I'm going to sell this to the movies. It can be the slightly more pedestrian prequel to snakes on a plane."

Following the commotion, British Airways apologized and found a way to do it with humor. Quoting the airline, BBC wrote:

"We know almost everyone wants to fly with us to San Francisco, but on this occasion there was one very small customer who we had to send back to the gate. Everyone with two legs is now on their way to California, and we are sorry for the delay."

As a rule, planes are not allowed to take off when there is a mouse. They are considered a major hazard because they can chew through wires, which may lead to further inconvenience, and worse, accident.

"Two ounces of mouse will cancel a 6,000-mile flight, there's no question. They eat anything and chew anything and can slide through anything," Michael Boyd, an aviation expert with Boyd Group International, told The New York News.

Boyd addded that the presence of a mouse is alarming because this animal breeds fast. When you see one running around, that would mean that there's a bunch of them -- a family, even -- hiding in plain sight. 

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that while the incident is already over and done, the airline might have to pay the passengers for the inconvenience saying that under EU compensation rules, furloughed passengers could receive around 600 pounds of $735 as reimbursement for their delayed flight.

The report added that those passengers who were supposed to take a connecting flight in San Francisco but was not able to do so due to the delay could also ask for compensation, excluding overnight expenses they may incur.

Tagsmouse, delayed flight, San Francisco, London, british airways, mouse delays flight, mouse on plane delays british airways flight

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane

Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time

Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts

Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?

Join the Conversation

Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Lab Mouse
Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics