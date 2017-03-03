naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Spacex TRAPPIST-1

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts

By Naia Carlos
Mar 03, 2017 12:37 PM EST
LHC in CERN
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), its workings projected on the screen, might just disprove the existence of ghosts.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

There are certain things that science just can't prove or disprove. The supernatural -- ghosts, in particular -- used to be one of them, but physicist Brian Cox recently went on record saying that the existence of ghosts have already been disproven.

Cox, in the BBC radio program The Infinite Monkey Cage, pointed out that the European Organization for Nuclear Research's (CERN) Large Hadron Collider (LHC) would have detected any particle left of the human body if it does exists, according to a report from Outer Places.

"If we want some sort of pattern that carries information about our living cells to persist then we must specify precisely what medium carries that pattern and how it interacts with the matter particles out of which our bodies are made," Cox explained, in a conversaion about ghosts with fellow physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

He continued that an extension to the Standard Model of Particle Physics that the Large Hardron Collider (LHC) could not detect must be invented. 

"That's almost inconceivable at the energy scales typical of the particle interactions in our bodies," Cox noted.

Located in the French-Swiss border in Europe, the LHC is the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the the world. It produces high-energy beams traveling nearly at the speed of light, which then collides. The results of the collision are recorded by the accellerator.

Because the LHC observes particles at an extremely tiny scale, Cox believes that any paranormal energy that exists would have been detected by the machine at one point or another. Furthermore, no type of energy or particle has ever been proven to carry human consciousness after death.

Science has (unofficially) spoken, but its unknown if people will take this as conclusive.

A report in Pew Research last 2015 revealed that a considerable chunk of Americans believe in ghosts. The 2009 survey showed that 18 percent of Americans say they've seen or been in the presence of ghosts, while 29 percent say they've been in touch with the dead.

TagsCERN, ghosts, supernatural, LHC, Brian Cox, are ghosts real, Ghostbusters, Ghost mystery

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane

Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time

Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts

Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?

Join the Conversation

Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Lab Mouse
Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics