naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars china Exoplanet

Electric Vehicle Batteries Becoming Cheaper, Poised to Dominate the Car Industry

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 02, 2017 09:50 AM EST
EV Batteries Are Becoming Cheaper Everyday - Poised To Dominate the Car Industry Soon
SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 25: A power cable from a vehicle charging station is seen plugged into the side of a Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid August 25, 2010 in San Francisco, California. With sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars expected to increase in the coming years, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has set aside $5 million to increase the number of electric car charging stations to 5,000 around the Bay Area.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With EV batteries reportedly becoming more affordable, reports predict that electric vehicles -- which allows consumers to save energy and the environment -- will soon dominate the automobile industry.

All of these are courtesy of new information revealed by reports from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

According to John McElroy of the Ward, as reported in  Clean Technica, the original cost for electronic propulsion is at $125 per kilowatt hour back in 2010. The significantly high price was during the time when the potential of EVS is still not clear, so cost of the system was equal to the internal combustion engine,

However, the article revealed that some experts actually see that by 2020, the costs will be under $100, going for as low as $80 per kilowatt hour.

Clean Technica said that should this happen, it will open doors for EV to rule the automobile industry. For instance, car prices would go down and be more affordable to the public. EV batteries actually take a bulk of the whole EV's price, so cheaper batteries mean a more affordable retail price.

General Motors chief Mark Reuss confirmed this in a report from Green Car Reports. He detailed that the batteries used for new EV Chevy Bolt currently costs $145 per kilowatt hour. However, if the price falls to $100 per kilowatt hour, then the whole car would retail for less than $4,000.

Companies like Tesla, which battery packs today cost $190 per kilowatt hour, would also be lowering car prices.

If this happens, experts predict a 1 million growth in EV battery sales per year in the U.S. alone. Hybrids will also contribute to another 1 million in unit sales, increasing the market share of EVs from its current 1 percent to as high as 10 percent.

It's fascinating how one car component, the battery, could drastically change the whole landscape of the car industry. And with the changing preference to clean energy, there will come a time that consumers will rely on EVs not by choice, but by necessity. Because after all, if projections are right, the coal industry might fall and all we have to use are EVs.

TagsConsumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, general motors, Mark Reuss, electric vehicles, EV batteries, electric vehicle batteries, electric vehicle prices

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Billionaire and Bread Company to Make Mexico's Newest Exclusive Electric Vehicle

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Scientists Explain Mystery Behind Supersonic Cloud Traveling the Milky Way From a Black Hole

Join the Conversation

Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Sharks
Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Mosquito
ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics