Study: Straight Women Get the Least Amount of Orgasms, Here's How to Fix It

Only 66 percent of bisexual women and 65 percent of straight women usually-always orgasmed during sex. (Photo : BIPS/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Straight women aren't just getting fewer orgasms than their counterparts in straight men - they're also getting fewer ones than lesbian or bisexual women, according to a new study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

The researchers studied 52,588 adults in the U.S.: 26,032 heterosexual men, 452 gay men, 550 bisexual men, 24,102 heterosexual women, 340 lesbian women and 1,112 bisexual women.

During sexual encounters, 95 percent of heterosexual men "usually-always orgasmed", the most of all the groups in the study. They're followed by gay men (89 percent), bisexual men (88 percent) and lesbian women (86 percent). Meanwhile, only 66 percent of bisexual women and 65 percent of straight women usually-always orgasmed during sex.

Read Also: Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

The study authors suggested that lesbian women can understand their partners better and how different behaviors and sensations lead to orgasm, a report from Quartz revealed.

"We consider sociocultural and evolutionary explanations for these orgasm gaps," the researchers wrote in the paper. "The results suggest a variety of behaviors couples can try to increase orgasm frequency."

However, there's still hope! The researchers said that it's possible to increase the likelihood of orgasm as the straight women who participated in the study exhibited specific behavior.

According to the authors, women who orgasmed more frequently were also more likely to display the following behavior: receive more oral sex, have longer duration of last sex, be more satisfied with their relationship, ask for what they want in bed, praise their partner for something they did in bed, call or email to tease about doing something sexual, wear sexy lingerie, try new sexual positions, anal stimulation, act out fantasies, incorporate sexy talk and express love during sex.

Women's last sexual encounter also plays a significant part. The study showed that they're more likely to orgasm if their previous encounter included deep kissing, manual genital stimulation and/or oral sex in addition to vaginal intercourse.

Read Also: Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive