naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Mars Exoplanet

Fracking Spills More Common Than We Thought: Study Discovers 6600 Spills in 4 States

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 28, 2017 10:22 AM EST
Fracking
According to the paper, across all four states, up to 75 to 94% of the spills occurred within the first three years of well life.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A new research published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology revealed that the environmental impacts of drilling are worse than what is being reported.

The researchers from Duke University found out that 2 to 16 percent of hydraulic fracture oil and gas wells spill toxic substances each year. After examining spill data of four oil-producing states, they identified 6,648 spills that occurred between 2005 and 2014. The group created an interactive map that shows where and when the spill occurred.

Of the states examined, North Dakota had the highest rate of spills, with 4,453 incidents, while New Mexico had the least at 426. Pennsylvania had 1,293 and Colorado had 476 spills.

The data presented in the new study is in huge disparity with what the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) reported in their previous study, which concluded that there were 457 fracking spills in eight states between 2006 and 2012.

Popular Science notes that the disparity is because EPA only took note of the leaks that occurred during the process of hydraulic fracturing while the new study considered all the spills from the drilling to the production.

According to the paper, across all four states, up to 75 to 94 percent of the spills occurred within the first three years of well life and 50 percent of the cases are storage and transport-related. In addition, many spill incidents happened at sites that had already experienced a spill, suggesting that these sites must be especially closely monitored.

Lauren Patterson, lead author of the study, said that spill reports across the four states differ because the reporting requirements are not standardized and the data collection and monitoring system is weak. In order to mitigate the risks of fracking and to conduct useful and accurate analysis, Patterson said states should have a uniform way of gathering data.

As this form of energy production increases, state efforts to reduce spill risk could benefit from making data more uniform and accessible to better provide stakeholders with important information on where to target efforts for locating and preventing future spills," Patterson said in a press release obtained by Science Daily.

Tagsfracking, fracking sites, environmental impacts, Oil, drilling, hydraulic fracturing, wells

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Over 80 Percent of All Wildfires in the Past 20 Years Were Caused by Humans, Study Shows

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Eating Fruits, Vegetables Lowers Risk of Smoking-Related Lung Disease

Fracking Spills More Common Than We Thought: Study Discovers 6600 Spills in 4 States

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs

Join the Conversation

Mammoth

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Girl Hugging a Dog
How Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study
Bobbit Worm
Jaws of Death: Ancient Monster Worm Identified by Scientists
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole
science

Eating Fruits, Vegetables Lowers Risk of Smoking-Related Lung Disease

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
tech

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
Couple Kissing
News

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
News

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  2. 2 One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes are Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption Yellowstone Supervolcano Is Hiding Something Strange Underneath Its Surface -- What Is It?
  3. 3 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
  4. 4 Sea Cow Carcass LOOK: Strange Monstrous Carcasses Wash Up on Philippine Shores
  5. 5 Human Skull LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics