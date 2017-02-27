naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Exoplanet Mars

Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 27, 2017 10:14 AM EST
Clouds
Atmospheric rivers can hold up to 15 times more water than the amount that flows through the Mississippi River.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

After going through five years of drought, California is now under a new threat.

Since the beginning of the year, California has experienced major storms, extreme flooding and severe landslides. New research has connected these to atmospheric rivers.

Tech Times defines atmospheric rivers as jet of moisture responsible for most of the horizontal transport of water vapor outside of the tropics.

According to the study, atmospheric rivers can hold up to 15 times more water than the amount that flows through the Mississippi River. But more than the massive amount of water it can bring, the study notes that atmospheric rivers also carry strong winds that are twice as strong as the speed of the average storm.

Atmospheric scientist Duane Waliser told NPR, "Not only do [atmospheric rivers] come with this potential for flooding hazards, they also come with potential for high impact winds and extremes that can produce hazardous conditions."

Read Also: Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever 

The researchers collected data of atmospheric river occurrences between 1997 and 2014. They have found out that atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 75 percent of all extreme wind and rainfall events on the world's coasts.

The team also measured how atmospheric rivers affect the extremity of storms and found out that about half of the top two percent of the windiest storms around the globe are associated with atmospheric rivers.

IB Times cited that in areas such as western Canada, northern Europe, New Zealand and southern South America, atmospheric rivers occur on up to 35 days a year.

It is feared that climate change will further intensify the formation of atmospheric rivers because warmer air can hold more moisture. This means that the capacity of atmospheric river to hold water will further increase, bringing more catastrophe and damage to properties.

A few weeks ago, the Oroville dam has suffered erosion due to extreme rainfall, leading to evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents in nearby countries. The research has been published in Nature Geoscience.

Read Also: Oroville Dam Crisis Not Over Yet, America's Tallest Dam May Not Withstand Incoming Storm 

Tagsatmospheric river, climate change, drought, flooding, storms, california, califonia, giant rivers in the sky, atmospheric rivers, California Drought, California global warming

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing

NASA Found 'Hardy' Objects in Cassini's New Closeup Images of Saturn's F Ring

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

Join the Conversation

Virgin Komodo Dragon

Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference
science

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
Couple Kissing
News

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Human Skull
News

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics