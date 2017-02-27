naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

BDSM and 'Fifty Shades Darker': New Research Debunks Popular BDSM Myths

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 27, 2017 09:07 AM EST
Woman
A recent study reveals that more people are engaging in BDSM than what's expected, and "Fifty Shades" lead character Christian Grey may be misinterpreting the practice.
(Photo : Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Sex is a very sensitive topic, even in the field of scientific study. After all, there are a lot of parts of the field to consider besides culture and orientation. For instance, BDSM (Bondange and Domination/Dominance and Submission/Sadism and Masochism/Sadomachosism) is a generally unexplored field not because it's hard to study, but because people have particularly different sensibilities about it.

This is why the "Fifty Shades Grey" noverl by E. L. James has become a controversial piece of erotic literature, and why Sigmund Freud is still a highly-debated psychologist.

The release of "Fifty Shades Darker," the film from the second book in James' "Fifty Shades" trilogy, has opted Psychology Today's Michael Aaron and his peers Markie Twist and Dulcinea Pitagora to make a study about other common myths of BDSM.

These studies are important, especially since an Independent piece revealed that a lot of people actually have misconceptions about BDSM.

For instance, it's not actually a rare phenomenon as 37 percent of interviewed respondents in the U.K. have engaged in some form of bondage. The phenomenon is also quite old, as it's been evidenced to be popular since the 1940s.

Unlike common misconceptions, there are actually a lot of safety considerations for partners when engaging in these acts, and that a lot of them are open to "switching" between roles.

Read Also: Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive  

In Aaron's research, he and his peers conducted a study involving 200 participants engaging in BDSM, with information obtained from an online survey.

As for the "reason" why they like BDSM, a lot of participants revealed that much of the experience comes from the anticipation ahead of time, excitement during the encounter and deep connection afterwards.

However, they also found no evidence that people who engage in the acts have come from "problematic" families. The participants are also not exhibiting distant attachments types. This means they are neither cold, abusive, controlling nor distant.

Aaron said that, in short, BDSM practitioners do not necessarily have deviant personalities.

Basing on the results, Christian Grey's character, who is portrayed as an avoidant figure because of his abuse, is therefore misrepresenting the entire BDSM community.

TagsSigmund Freud, E.L. James, 50 Shades of Grey, Michael Aaron, Markie Twist, Dulcinea Pitagora, Psychology Today, BDSM, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, Christian Grey, Fifty Shades

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

Scientist Counters Drug Resistant Bacteria With Aggression -- How Antibiotics Tear Apart Viruses

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

Join the Conversation

Virgin Komodo Dragon

Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference
science

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
Couple Kissing
News

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Human Skull
News

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics