LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

As it turns out, the Pictish man was brutally murdered at a young age with five head injuries. (Photo : Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A team of anthropologists has successfully reconstructed the face of a Pictish man who was brutally murdered in the Scottish Highlands 1,400 years ago.

The team from the University of Dundee’s Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID) discovered the remains of the murder victim in a cave located at Black Isle in eastern Scotland. The researchers, who was excavating the cave for traces of ancient life, found the remains in a strange cross-legged position with large stones holding down his legs and arms.

Radiocarbon testing showed that the man died between 430 and 630 A.D. Meanwhile, forensic anthropologists have cracked how the ancient man met his unfaithful demise. The team, led by Professor Dame Sue Black, said the man died at a young age and suffered from five severe head injuries.

Apart from determining how he passed away, according to IFL Science, the CAHID team also reconstructed his face by using anatomical science, forensic art, imaging technology and anthropology. The result showed a young (and quite attractive) man. You can see his picture here.

“As you can see from the facial reconstruction he was a striking young man, but he met a very brutal end, suffering a minimum of five severe injuries to his head," Black said in a press release from the University of Dundee.

According to Black, the first head impact was from a "circular cross-section implement" (possibly a fighting stick) that led to broken teeth on his right side. The second impact was also caused by the same object that broke the man's left jaw, while the third impact was from a stone after he fell, which lead to a fracture at the back of his head.

“The fourth impact was intended to end his life as probably the same weapon was driven through his skull from one side and out the other as he lay on the ground," Black continued.

Meanwhile, the last impact was different from the previous injuries as it caused a large hole on top of the man's skull, which is bigger than the circular cross-section implement.

Excavation team leader Steven Birch said the remains is fascinating as it shows a man who was brutally murdered but has been laid to rest with "consideration," which says a lot about the culture of those who buried him.