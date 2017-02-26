naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Exoplanet Donald Trump

Alert: US Drug Overdose Death Almost Tripled in Just 15 Years

By John Raphael
Feb 26, 2017 04:25 AM EST
Opioid Addiction
The rate of death due to drug overdose in the country have nearly tripled in just 15 years.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the rate of death due to drug overdose in the country have nearly tripled in just 15 years.

The CDC report, released Feb. 24, showed that the rate of age-adjusted drug overdose death has increased by over 250 percent, from 6.1 per 100,000 in 1999 to 16.3 per 100,000 in 2015.The increase in overdose death rate was observed in all age groups, with the greatest percentage increase among adults aged 55 to 64, from 4.2 per 100,000 in 1999 to 21.8 per 100,000 in 2015.

The rate of drug overdose death increase on average by 10 percent per year from 1999 to 2006, by 3 percent per year from 2006 to 2013, and by 9 percent per year from 2013 to 2015.

The steep increase of drug overdose deaths in the past 15 years is attributed to the rise of street value heroin and other opioids.

"Because heroin and synthetic opioids are cheaper than prescription opioids and more widely available in certain areas hit hard by the epidemic, a singular focus on reducing accessibility to prescription opioids misses the mark," said Lindsey Vuolo, an associate director at the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, in a report from CBS News.

Heroin and other opioids, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, accounted for nearly half of the overdose deaths in 2015. The strict tracking of prescription opioids caused a decline in overdose death rate, from 29 percent in 2010 to 24 percent in 2015.

However, abusers of prescription opioids switched to a cheaper and more available alternative, heroin. In 2015, heroin accounted for 25 percent of all drug overdose deaths, up from 8 percent in 2010. Overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids also experience a sharp increase, rising to 18 percent in 2015 from 8 percent in 2010.

Among the states, the four with highest age-adjusted overdose death in 2015 were West Virginia with 41.5 per 100,000, New Hampshire with 34.3 per 100,000, Kentucky with 29.9 per 100,000 and Ohio with 29.9 per 100,000.

Tagsdeath, Drug Overdose, CDC, US drug overdose, US drug overdose death, drug overdose death, heroin overdose, US heroin addiction, heroin addiction, heroin epidemic, illegal drugs

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Existing Anti-Gout Medication Effective in Reducing Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal

ALERT: Deaths from Synthetic Opioid Overdose Increased by Nearly 200 Percent

Strange Synthetic Opioid "Pinkie" Available Online Killed Park City Teens

FDA Warning: High Doses of Anti-Diarrhea Drugs Could Lead to Serious Heart Problems

Opioid Prescription in United States Experience Decrease After 2 Decades

Join the Conversation

Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo

War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus
science

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Scientist Explains How an 'Actual' Blueprint for a Quantum Computer Works
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

New Study Explores Reprogrammed Skin Cells That Can Kill Brain Tumors

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes are Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption
News

Yellowstone Supervolcano Is Hiding Something Strange Underneath Its Surface
Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito
News

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito
Arctic sea ice
News

Refreezing the Arctic for $500 Billion Per Year Could Slow Down Global Warming
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

Secret Underground Cold War World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics