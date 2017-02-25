naturewn.com

LOOK: Strange Monstrous Carcasses Wash Up on Philippine Shores

By Naia Carlos
Feb 25, 2017 07:23 AM EST
Sea Cow Carcass
The tattered remains of a sea creature believed to be a sea cow washed up on a beach in the Philippines.
Two different but equally strange sea creatures washed up dead on the shores of the Philippines in the last week or two.

Locals found the tattered remains of what is believed to be a sea cow on a beach in the Dinagat Islands on Wednesday morning, a report from ABS-CBN News said. The carcass, 15 feet in length, baffled locals, but aquaculture technologist Sufenia Chua of the Cagdianao Municipal Agriculture Office explained that skin found nearby suggested that it's most likely a sea cow.

Live Science revealed that similar carcasses have been sighted a handful of times over the past few centuries. Dubbed as "globsters", the most famous was called Trunko and found in South Africa back in 1924.

Meanwhile, a report from National Geographic revealed that two deceased oarfish were also found dead in Carmen, Agusan del Norte in the Philippines. The rare deep sea creatures were found just a few days apart in the same coast.

Oarfish are the world's longest bony fish with potential to grow as long as 30 feet. Little is known about the species, but there are myths that surround the eerie creature.

There are some who believe oarfish are harbinger of earthquakes -- the one from Agusan del Norte preceded a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in a nearby province -- although scientists maintain that the theory of fishes fleeing the water during seismic activity have little basis.

Instead, scientists suggested that their sudden presence could be due to strong currents pushing them from their home 200 to 1,000 meters below the surface to the surface of the ocean.

"Whatever the oceanographic phenomena are that push these animals on shore, they're probably on a large enough scale to affect more than one oarfish," Mark Benfield, oceanographer and ecologist at Louisiana State University, pointed out.

The sea cow and oarfishes were found in the same region in the Philippine archipelago.

