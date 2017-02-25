Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies on Sunday, Feb. 26. Dubbed as a "ring of fire" eclipse, it's officially known as an annular solar eclipse, which is when the Moon blocks the center of the Sun from view leaving only a fiery ring visible.

Given favorable weather conditions, this spectacle can be seen from lower two-thirds of South America, western and southern parts of Africa, and certain parts in about half of Antarctica. According to a report from New York Times, countries with the best views are Chile, Argentina, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Watch out in the morning with the eclipse making landfall in southern Chile at just several minutes past 9:10 a.m. local time.

People outside of these regions can still get a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse in real time with the Slooh livestream video below. It will start streaming at exactly 7 a.m. EST.

While the sight of a solar eclipse can be mesmerizing, it's important to remember that it's never safe to look directly at the Sun as unfiltered sunlight can damage the eyes and even cause blindness.

A report from Space shared the safe methods of watching a solar eclipse like wearing "eclipse" glasses or welder's goggles rated at least 14. Specially designed solar telescopes and binoculars are also recommended as well as equipment with approved solar filters. Making home-made pinhole projectors are also possible.

Those in the United States might miss much of this daylight show, but later this year they will be able to enjoy a total solar eclipse. One is set to put together an even more spectacular sky show on August 21.

"There's absolutely no comparison. While the annular eclipse is pretty exciting with its 'ring of fire' effect, it's still just this bright object in the sky," NASA solar astrophysicist C. Alex Young told New York Times. "But during the solar eclipse it's not just what you see, it's what you experience. The whole environment changes."