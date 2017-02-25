naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars Donald Trump climate change

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

By Naia Carlos
Feb 25, 2017 08:38 AM EST
Annular Solar Eclipse Observed
A brilliant “ring of fire” solar eclipse will grace the skies this weekend.
(Photo : JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images)

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies on Sunday, Feb. 26. Dubbed as a "ring of fire" eclipse, it's officially known as an annular solar eclipse, which is when the Moon blocks the center of the Sun from view leaving only a fiery ring visible.

Given favorable weather conditions, this spectacle can be seen from lower two-thirds of South America, western and southern parts of Africa, and certain parts in about half of Antarctica. According to a report from New York Times, countries with the best views are Chile, Argentina, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Watch out in the morning with the eclipse making landfall in southern Chile at just several minutes past 9:10 a.m. local time.

People outside of these regions can still get a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse in real time with the Slooh livestream video below. It will start streaming at exactly 7 a.m. EST.

Read Also: This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near  

While the sight of a solar eclipse can be mesmerizing, it's important to remember that it's never safe to look directly at the Sun as unfiltered sunlight can damage the eyes and even cause blindness.

A report from Space shared the safe methods of watching a solar eclipse like wearing "eclipse" glasses or welder's goggles rated at least 14. Specially designed solar telescopes and binoculars are also recommended as well as equipment with approved solar filters. Making home-made pinhole projectors are also possible.

Those in the United States might miss much of this daylight show, but later this year they will be able to enjoy a total solar eclipse. One is set to put together an even more spectacular sky show on August 21.

"There's absolutely no comparison. While the annular eclipse is pretty exciting with its 'ring of fire' effect, it's still just this bright object in the sky," NASA solar astrophysicist C. Alex Young told New York Times. "But during the solar eclipse it's not just what you see, it's what you experience. The whole environment changes."

Tagssolar eclipse, ring of fire eclipse, NASA, C. Alex Young, annual solar eclipse, solar eclipse february, where to watch solar eclipse february, ring of fire eclipse time

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

Refreezing the Arctic for $500 Billion Per Year Could Slow Down Global Warming

LOOK: Strange Monstrous Carcasses Wash Up on Philippine Shores

Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?

IN PHOTOS: Designer Todd Oldham Leads PETA's Sustainable Vegan Fashion Panel at Parsons

Join the Conversation

Snow monkeys

Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Frogs
New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

Official Naming of Pluto's Moon, Mountains and Other Surface Features Underway

SPACEX CRS-10 Dragon Completes Resupply Mission to the ISS After Flight Delay

Trappist-1 Just the Beginning -- What's Next for NASA After Discovery of the 'Holy Grail' Solar System?

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

Refreezing the Arctic for $500 Billion Per Year Could Slow Down Global Warming

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

Over 300 Scientists, Climate Change Skeptics Urged Trump to Withdraw from UN's Climate Change Treaty

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents
tech

Study Explains How Autonomous Cars Are Safer Without Real Driver Assistance

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Books
News

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
DNA test
News

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics