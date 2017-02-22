naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Robots Elon Musk

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

By Naia Carlos
Feb 22, 2017 10:05 AM EST
Books
The gang made off with more than 160 valuable publications, most of them from the 15th and 16th centuries.
(Photo : Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A group of three thieves stole around $2.5 million (£2 million) worth of antique books by some of the most celebrated figures in history from a west London warehouse sometime between Jan. 29 and 30.

According to a report from The Guardian, the heist was done "Mission: Impossible-style" as the trio of thieves drilled holes in the reinforced glass-fiber skylights on the roof, rappelled down 40 feet and dodged motion sensor alarms to get their haul.

The gang made off with more than 160 valuable publications, most of them from the 15th and 16th centuries. The collection included works by Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo, Isaac Newton, Leonardo da Vinci and Dante. Copernicus' De Revolutionibus Orbium Coelestium, which published his theory that the sun is the center of the universe and reportedly worth over $267,000, was one of the books stolen.

Laura Chester of the Antiques Trade Gazette told The Daily Mail that a number of the books were "incunabula," meaning a book published in the early years of printing.

A source close to the case explained that a collection like this was likely stolen to order as the thieves wouldn't be able to sell these books to reputable dealers or auction houses anywhere.

"We're not talking Picassos or Rembrandts or even gold bars - these books would be impossible to fence," the source said. "It must be for some one specialist. There must be a collector behind it. The books belong to three different dealers working at the very top of the market and altogether they form a fantastic collection."

A report from Fine Books Magazine supported this theory as the thieves were said to have pried open the containers to find the rare books. In the process, they ignored valuable merchandise like electronics and other books, suggesting the burglars were working with a "master list" of books that was ordered by a collector.

TagsLaura Chester, London, Books, science, Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo, Isaac Newton, Leonardo de Vinci, Dante, rare books, antiques

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near
science

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How
tech

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  2. 2 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 Pluto Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics