naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Robots Elon Musk

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 22, 2017 09:56 AM EST
Robot
A new study claims that jobs outside automation are also under the threat of being replaced by robots. These include lawyers, therapists and teachers: all jobs that were initially thought the robot "apocalypse" will not be affecting.
(Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

People who are under the impression that the supposed "AI Revolution" of robots will only be affecting automation jobs may have to recalculate their estimates. A new study claims that jobs outside automation are also under the threat of being replaced by robots.

These even include lawyers, therapists and teachers: all jobs that were initially thought the robot "apocalypse" will not be affecting.

According to a recent study by the McKinsey Global Institute that was released last January, "half" of the work activities nowadays will be automated as soon as 2055. Add a few decades more and other jobs, which were initially thought as irreplaceable, will eventually be taken over by AI.

For instance, The Guardian notes that middle managers are in the danger of losing their jobs as AI technology begins to build algorithms to automate management decisions.

Lawyers are not safe, too. A program called DoNotPay has helped more than 150,000 people fight tickets in cities such as Seattle, New York and London. They just need to fill out a questionnaire to see if they have a good case.

Meanwhile, journalists are also in danger. AI bots like Narrative Science and Automated Insights are already making "articles" for Forbes and Associated Press. Others even predict that these bots will be dominating the field by 2030.

"Social robots" are starting to "teach" children with autism. These therapeutic robots will eventually replace human therapists as well. Other jobs at stake include teachers, authors and even delivery guys.

This phenomenoon is a result of the continuous growth of electronics and robotics, which have created new methods of automating jobs for various kinds of work. Automation is considered beneficial for companies as robots cost less than actual human labor.

Of course, not all is lost. A widely-cited study from Oxford back in 2013 said the highest degrees of intelligence are not yet digitized. Even artists are safe, as robots are just beginning to tap into their "creative" spectrum and is still a widely-researched field in AI.

Tags2055, McKinsey Global Institute, AI apocalypse, Robots, artificial intelligence

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Scientist Explains How an 'Actual' Blueprint for a Quantum Computer Works

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

Goodbye Wires? uBeam Reveals New Futuristic Wireless Charger Using Ultrasound

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near
science

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How
tech

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  2. 2 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 Pluto Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics