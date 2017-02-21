Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts to Dig Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Musk previously mentioned that a tunnel can lessen traffic around the U.S. If he gets his way, the construction of the said underground tunnel could begin in Los Angeles as early as February this year, and true to his word, Musk is intent to start his project right now. (Photo : Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group)

If we think Elon Musk is not serious about digging a hole in the ground to make an underground tunnel in Los Angeles, think again. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and now the Boring Company is on his way to create an underground tunnel.

Musk previously mentioned that a tunnel can lessen traffic around the U.S. According to Futurism, if he gets his way, the construction of the said underground tunnel could begin in Los Angeles as early as February this year. And true to his word, Musk is starting his project right now.

His new machine, as seen in a Futurism, is starting to dig a tunnel as an integral part of a previous SpaceX demonstration. Of course, at that point, the machine has just created a big hole. However, Musk clarified his full intention of actually creating a tunnel for his plans.

Unfortunately, Science Alert noted that Musk was not very direct about just how the tunnel will be built or how will it work. However, given he is also the proponent of the super-fast train Hyperloop, the outlet presumed that Elon Musk's underground tunnels could be a part of a network of roads for that will accommodate the Hyperloop train. Musk also did not deny the possibility of the tunnels accommodating the Hyperloop train, which made the idea a much interesting prospect to observe.

Tunnelling machines have already in the past. However, according to Futurism, Musk plans his machine to do the drilling faster and more efficiently, which opens yet another load of questions about financing and the actual planning of the tunnels. There is the possibility that Musk could present his proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump. given that he is a part of the new presidential advisory team.

Interestingly, the drilling machine may also be used in Musk's mission to make settlements on Mars. After all, the notion of an underground colony is something that can protect people from the radiation of the red planet.