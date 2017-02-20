naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change United States Mars global warming

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire

By John Raphael
Feb 20, 2017 10:41 AM EST
Facebook Down For Second Time In Less Than Week
Electrically charged particles coming from cosmic rays generated in outer space could interact with smartphones, computers and other personal devices, resulting operational failures.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new study from the Vanderbilt University's Radiation Effects Research Group revealed that electrically charged particles coming from cosmic rays generated in outer space could interact with smartphones, computers and other personal devices, resulting to operational failures.

The study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston, showed that particles raining down from outer space have the ability to crash a computer or freeze a smartphone.

"Our study confirms that this is a serious and growing problem," said Bharat Bhuva, professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University, in a statement. "This did not come as a surprise. Through our research on radiation effects on electronic circuits developed for military and space applications, we have been anticipating such effects on electronic systems operating in the terrestrial environment."

The negative impact of energetic neutrons, muons, pions and alpha particles to electronic devices is not relatively new. The interaction between these particles and an integrated unit could result to a so-called single-event upset (SEU). During SEU, individual bits of data stored in the memory could be altered, turning 0s to 1s or vice versa.

The current computer chip technology uses 3D transistors (known as FinFET) that are only 16 nanometers in size. As the size of the transistors in computer chips shrink and the power and capacity of the digital systems increase, the negative effects of the alien particles are getting more serious.

The researchers noted that the smaller size of the transistors is making them less likely to be struck by the particles. However, the smaller size of the transistor also means less electrical charge to represent a logical bit, increasing the risk SEU when struck by an energetic particle.

The 3D architecture of the 16-nanometer circuits makes it less susceptible to SEUs, compared to previous technologies that used 2D architecture. However, this improvement in architecture has been offset by the increase number of transistors in each chip. The increase in total number of transistors could make the SEU failure rate to rise continuously.

 Despite the ability of the energetic particles to cause low-grade havoc to electronic devices, the researchers noted that consumers should not be concerned at all. The problem created by the alien particles will be faced by the industry and engineers.

TagsCosmic Ray, Electronic Products, Operational Failures, SEUs

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Low-Frequency Radio Observations Reveal Past Life of Supernova 1987A

Strong Infrared Emission Explains Origin of Extraordinary Supernova

Ashes From Nearby Supernova Continue to Rain Down on Earth

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

Join the Conversation

Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit

Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
space

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done

Scientists Explain Mystery Behind Supersonic Cloud Traveling the Milky Way From a Black Hole

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space
science

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade
tech

New Study Explores Reprogrammed Skin Cells That Can Kill Brain Tumors

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Antarctica
News

$500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics