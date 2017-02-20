naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change United States Mars global warming

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits All Time Low After

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 20, 2017 10:31 AM EST
Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory
VINCENNES BAY, ANTARTICA - JANUARY 11: Giant tabular icebergs are surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay on January 11, 2008 in the Australian Antarctic Territory. Australia's CSIRO's atmospheric research unit has found the world is warming faster than predicted by the United Nations' top climate change body, with harmful emissions exceeding worst-case estimates.
(Photo : Torsten Blackwood - Pool/Getty Images)

Sea ice around Antarctica has shrunk to the smallest annual extent on record, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) revealed.

According to their data, sea ice extent contracted to 2.287 million square kilometers (883,015 square miles) on Feb. 13. The number is the smallest they have on their satellite records since they started recording in 1979.

Futurism reports that sea ice usually melts during the southern hemisphere's summer, which is at the end part of February. It is supposed to expand again when autumn comes. However, the rapid melting has led people to believe that the end is happening.

"Unless something funny happens, we're looking at a record minimum in Antarctica," NSIDC director Mark Serreze told Reuters. "Some people say it's already happened... We tend to be conservative by looking at five-day running averages."

Read: Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic

In many recent years, the average extent of sea ice around Antarctica has tended to expand despite the overall trend of global warming.

British Antarctic Survey climate scientist Dr. James Pope said in a statement that while the ice melt is "significant," further observation in the next couple of years should still be conducted to determine if this is a trend or just a single event. 

"We will now study the data with interest and look at what is causing this minimum," Pope added.

Just last week, Antarctica had another major iceberg break. It happened in the erratic Pine Island Glacier. The dramatic event was captured by NASA satellites. The chunk of ice has that broken off is about one mile long. Glaciers in Antarctica are eroding and calving due to the warm ocean water beneath them.

As mentioned by Live Science, if ocean warming will continue for the next years and climate change will be left unresolved, West Antarctic Ice Sheet could collapse within the next 100 years.

TagsAntarctic, Sea ice, Ice sheet, glaciers, climate change, global warming, Ocean Warming, antarctic sea ice shrink, antarctic sea ice melt, Man-Made Climate Change

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits All Time Low After

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

New Study Explores Reprogrammed Skin Cells That Can Kill Brain Tumors

Heat Stress, Infectious Diseases and Mental Health Threats: The Human Dangers of Climate Change

Join the Conversation

Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit

Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
space

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done

Scientists Explain Mystery Behind Supersonic Cloud Traveling the Milky Way From a Black Hole

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space
science

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade
tech

New Study Explores Reprogrammed Skin Cells That Can Kill Brain Tumors

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Antarctica
News

$500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics