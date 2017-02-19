naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Robots climate change global warming

Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 19, 2017 06:24 AM EST
Redback spider
Only the female Redback is considered dangerous, with their venom containing neurotoxins, which works very slowly. Fatalities, even from untreated bites, are rare. Australia is home to some of the most deadly and poisonous animals on earth.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

What happens when one of the most venomous spiders goes head to head with one of the deadliest snakes?

A video posted by North Vic Engines Cobram shows a battle between a redback spider and a brown snake.

And while the snake obviously has a length advantage, it did not matter, as the spider's fatal bite killed it in one shot.

As mentioned by CBS News, some skeptics claimed the snake was caught on a fish hook, which made it unable to defend itself from the spider. The next day, however, Brenton Maher who was able to witness the heart pounding battle took to Facebook to discredit the claims, posting another video of a snake which was also defeated by a spider, judging from how it was tangled up in a spider web.

While spiders and snakes are common in the area, Australian Reptile Park's Michael Tate advises that people who are met with this kind of spectacle should not intervene as baby snakes are as venomous as adult snakes.

"If you were lucky enough to observe this, don't intervene. Baby snakes are just as toxic as adult one's, so just stand back and let nature take its course," he told Daily Mail Australia.

Redback spiders (Latrodectus hasselti) belong to the Family Theridiidae, which is found worldwide. It is often mistaken as the "black widow," because of their similar features, except the redback has a dorsal stripe on its back.

But not all redback spiders are dangerous. Only female redback spiders are.

National Geographic notes that the redback in the spider is a female, which probably explains why it ended up victorious. Their venom contains a protein, called latrodectine, which makes their prey unable to move. In humans, their venom may cause severe systemic pain on the whole body.

A bite from an Eastern brown snake meanwhile, can kill a human in 15 minutes. But as mentioned by the news site, the snake in the video probably lost because of its "youth."

 

 

 

Tagsredback spider, brown snake, video, australia

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size

Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought

SpaceX Is Launching a Deadly Pathogen Into Space to Find a Cure

CDC: Flu Vaccine Reduces the Risk of Infection by Nearly Half This Season

Warmer Oceans Causing Loss of Oxygen in Waters Around the World, Says Study

Join the Conversation

Woolly mammoth

The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
space

SpaceX Is Launching a Deadly Pathogen Into Space to Find a Cure

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public
science

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
tech

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Antarctica
News

$500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics