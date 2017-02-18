naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Robots NASA news Mars

Warmer Oceans Causing Loss of Oxygen in Waters Around the World, Says Study

By Naia Carlos
Feb 18, 2017 03:24 PM EST
Ocean Warming
A new study showed the level of oxygen has dropped significantly over the last 50 years – and human activity is to blame. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Scientists posed another critical effect of climate change: the decreased amount of oxygen present in the world's oceans. A new study published in Nature showed the level of oxygen has dropped significantly over the last 50 years - and human activity is to blame. This could prove to be disastrous to marine life all over the globe.

According to an official report, oceanographers from GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel conducted the study that's the most comprehensive analysis of oxygen reduction in the ocean so far. By studying all the historic oxygen data from all over the world as well as current measurements, the team discovered that the oxygen content in the ocean has decreased by about two percent in the last half-century.

It's also a global phenomenon: save for a few regions, the entire ocean across the Earth has lost oxygen. North Pacific, in particular, recorded the largest loss.

"While the slight decrease of oxygen in the atmosphere is currently considered non-critical, the oxygen losses in the ocean can have far-reaching consequences because of the uneven distribution," co-author Dr. Lothar Stramma said. "For fisheries and coastal economies this process may have detrimental consequences."

After all, organisms under the sea need oxygen to survive as much as land-based animals do. Lead author Dr. Sunke Schmidtko pointed out that large fishes tend to avoid or not survive in areas with little oxygen. If the content continues its downward spiral, it's likely for marine life will take a major hit.

"Let's say it's another 2% in another 30 or 40 years, that will have a demonstrable impact," Rob Dunbar of Stanford University told TIME. "It's the whole food chain that gets affected by oxygen."

The phenomenon is largely due to the increasing temperature of the ocean. When water is heated, gases - including oxygen - escape the water and evaporate into the atmosphere. Additionally, warmer waters are lighter and less likely to sink and deliver oxygen to the deep sea.

As with many consequences of climate change, human activities play a major role in the ocean losing its oxygen. The rise of carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere consistently drive the temperature higher, heating ocean waters and leaving it less capable of containing oxygen.

TagsGEOMAR, Lothar Stramma, Sunke Schmidtko, Rob Dunbar, Ocean Warming, climate change, global warming

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Warmer Oceans Causing Loss of Oxygen in Waters Around the World, Says Study

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

NASA Invites You to Join the Search for Nearby Worlds, Undiscovered Planets

Unbelievable! India Just Launched 104 Satellites in 18 Minutes

Join the Conversation

Woolly mammoth

The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
space

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission
science

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
tech

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Antarctica
News

$500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics