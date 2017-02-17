naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Robots Earth

Unbelievable! India Just Launched 104 Satellites in 18 Minutes

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 17, 2017 01:15 PM EST
Satellite
The record breaking achievement of the ISRO impressed many commercial space investors.
(Photo : Joel Kowskyi/NASA via Getty Images)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) just set a record for launching 104 satellites in a single mission, breaking the previous record of Russia's space agency which launched 37 satellites in one go in 2014.

It lifted off on Feb. 14, at 10:58 p.m. Eastern from the Satish Dhawan Space Center.

Futurism notes that the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) traveled with a speed of 27,358 km/h (17,000 mph), as it discharged the 104 satellites just seconds after each one. Three of it are owned by India while the rest are smaller nanosatellites owned by the United States, Israel, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Netherlands and other foreign clients.

The rocket's primary payload is India's Cartosat-2D, a remote sensing satellite.

Among the satellites, 88 are owned by Planet Labs. They call it dove satellites which weigh about 10 pounds each. Collectively, they are called "Flock 3p." What is special about the Flock 3p is that according to their website, it will capture in frame all of Earth's landmass every day. It has a 200 mbps downlink speed and is capable of collecting over 2 million km² per day.

The record breaking achievement of the ISRO impressed many commercial space investors, and this might actually be their ticket to securing more clients that ought to launch satellites in space less costly. The ISRO is known to offer commercial space services at a much lower price, as compared to NASA and others.

C. Uday Bhaskar, the director of the Society for Policy Studies, a public policy research group based in New Delhi, as quoted by New York Times said, "By charging significantly less to launch satellites into space, India could carve out a niche in the $3 billion to $4 billion market for detailed information about climate, topography and defense."

BBC said India's budget for its space program has increased this year and they are also planning on sending a mission to Venus.

TagsIndian Space Research Organization, India, satellites, space, space mission, NASA, space agency

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

NASA Invites You to Join the Search for Nearby Worlds, Undiscovered Planets

Unbelievable! India Just Launched 104 Satellites in 18 Minutes

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!

Scientists Prove That Sleep Shrinks the Brain and It's Actually Beneficial

Join the Conversation

Cropan Boa

WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

NASA Invites You to Join the Search for Nearby Worlds, Undiscovered Planets

Unbelievable! India Just Launched 104 Satellites in 18 Minutes

Mars 2117: UAE Plans to Build a Dream City on Mars Within the Next Century

NASA Considering Astronauts in Its Large Rocket's Maiden Flight
science

Scientist Explains How an 'Actual' Blueprint for a Quantum Computer Works

Men Could Also Develop Postpartum Depression Associated to Partner's Pregnancy

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
tech

Non-Expert Makes Invention That Allows Robots to Sew Clothes -- How?

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  2. 2 Taxi sign Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
  3. 3 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch In 'Rules' For AI Development 23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development
  4. 4 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
  5. 5 Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics